10 Unexpected Nine Inch Nails Collaborations

Shutterstock

10 Surprising Nine Inch Nails Collaborations You Might Not Know About

Trent Reznor is no stranger to collaboration. While Nine Inch Nails (NIN) is often associated with industrial rock and cinematic scores, Reznor’s creative reach extends far beyond those realms. Over the years, he has worked with an eclectic mix of artists, bringing his signature dark, textured sound to unexpected projects. Here are 10 collaborations that might surprise you.

David Bowie – “I’m Afraid of Americans” (1997)

Album: Earthling

Release Date: October 14, 1997 (Remix version)

Achievements: Became a cult hit with heavy MTV rotation

Reznor didn’t just remix Bowie’s Earthling track—he completely reimagined it, injecting his trademark paranoia and industrial grit. The “V1” remix became the definitive version, with distorted beats and a menacing atmosphere amplifying the song’s dystopian themes. Reznor also starred in the unsettling music video, shadowing Bowie through a chaotic, surveillance-heavy cityscape.

Marilyn Manson – “Starfuckers, Inc.” (2000)

Album: The Fragile

Release Date: April 11, 2000 (Single)

Achievements: Notable for its controversial music video

Reznor and Marilyn Manson had a complicated mentor-protégé relationship, marked by creative highs and personal fallouts. Despite public feuds, Manson appeared in the satirical “Starfuckers, Inc.” music video, where the two mocked celebrity culture—and possibly each other. Given their history, the collaboration felt as much like a statement as it did a reunion.

Saul Williams – The Inevitable Rise and Liberation of NiggyTardust! (2007)

Album: The Inevitable Rise and Liberation of NiggyTardust!

Release Date: November 1, 2007

Achievements: One of the first major “pay-what-you-want” digital albums

Reznor produced and co-wrote this genre-bending album, blending industrial, hip-hop, and spoken word into a politically charged sonic experiment. The collaboration pushed boundaries both musically and commercially, as it was released under the “pay-what-you-want” model—years before Radiohead’s In Rainbows popularized the concept.

Queens of the Stone Age – “Kalopsia” (2013)

Album: …Like Clockwork

Release Date: June 3, 2013

Achievements: Charted on Billboard 200 as part of a No. 1 album

Reznor’s ghostly backing vocals on “Kalopsia” added a surreal edge to an already eerie track. His contribution seamlessly blended into Josh Homme’s haunting, desert-rock landscape, reinforcing the song’s dreamlike, uneasy atmosphere.

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (2021)

Album: If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Release Date: August 27, 2021

Achievements: Grammy-nominated for Best Alternative Music Album

Halsey enlisted Reznor and Atticus Ross to produce this bold, industrial-tinged album, marking one of their most unexpected collaborations. The result? A dark, cinematic reinvention of pop, with tracks laced with NIN’s signature grit. It was a critical and commercial success, introducing industrial elements to a new generation.

Lindsey Buckingham – “Deep” (2011, Unreleased)

Album: Unreleased (Recorded during The Social Network sessions)

Release Date: N/A

Achievements: A rare crossover between Fleetwood Mac and NIN

Yes, that Lindsey Buckingham. During sessions for The Social Network soundtrack, Reznor recorded an unreleased track featuring the Fleetwood Mac guitarist. While it remains in the vault, the idea of Buckingham’s intricate fingerpicking meeting Reznor’s electronic tension is intriguing.

Gary Numan – Live Performances (2009, 2013)

Album: N/A (Live performances)

Release Date: N/A

Achievements: Iconic live collaborations bridging industrial and synth-pop

Reznor has long credited Gary Numan as a major influence, and in 2009 and 2013, Numan joined NIN onstage to perform classics like “Cars” and “Metal.” These live performances felt like a full-circle moment, bringing together two generations of electronic rock pioneers.

Peter Murphy – “Final Solution” (2006)

Album: Peter Murphy: Unshattered Tour Live

Release Date: 2006 (Live performance)

Achievements: A powerful cover of a post-punk classic

Reznor and Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy teamed up for a blistering cover of Pere Ubu’s “Final Solution,” transforming the post-punk anthem into a crushing industrial track. Reznor’s production added layers of distortion and aggression, making it a standout moment in Murphy’s live set. They were also joined by TV on the Radio.

Dr. Dre – Unreleased Sessions & “Even Deeper” Mix (Mid-’90s)

Album: The Fragile (1999)

Release Date: September 21, 1999

Achievements: Unexpected fusion of industrial and West Coast hip-hop

One of the strangest near-collaborations in music history: Reznor and Dr. Dre reportedly worked together in the mid-’90s, though none of their sessions have surfaced. However, Dre did leave his mark on NIN’s music—he mixed “Even Deeper” from The Fragile, adding a polished yet heavy low end that subtly nods to his hip-hop production style. The result is a track that carries both Reznor’s signature tension and Dre’s meticulous sonic depth. Though their full collaboration never materialized, this unlikely crossover hints at what could have been.

Dillinger Escape Plan – “Wish” (2002, Live Cover)

Album: N/A (Live performance)

Release Date: N/A

Achievements: One of the most intense live collaborations in NIN history

Dillinger Escape Plan’s mathcore fury made their cover of NIN’s Broken track “Wish” legendary. Their chaotic energy caught Reznor’s attention, leading to an official live performance together. The result? A frenzied, near-destructive rendition that left audiences stunned.

The Reach of Reznor

Reznor’s collaborations prove that his influence knows no genre limits. From hip-hop to pop, post-punk to prog rock, his ability to mold and elevate any sound is unmatched. Whether through full production work or brief but impactful features, he continues to shape modern music in unexpected ways.

More alternative rock news