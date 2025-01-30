Boner of the Day for January 30th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: LET COSTCO BE COSTCO

Last week Costco got an overwhelming amount of love and support. President Trump recent executive order that would limit DEI programs in both private and public companies. 98% of the company’s shares voted against this proposal that would have eliminate certain DEI programs within Costco. The people against the DEI programs claim that they put the company at financial risk and are discriminatory. Attorney General’s argues that Costco policies are illegal and go against Donald Trumps recent executive orders. Within the first hours of Trump taking office he eliminated executive order ridding the DEI and non-discriminatory practices in hiring and employment.

Boner Candidate #2: LET’S GET CARVING

Anna Paulina Luna introduced a bill to carve Donald Trump into Mount Rushmore. Luna dropped the legislation on Tuesday with rallying “Let’s get carving!” Luna claims posted on X “His remarkable accomplishments for out country and the success he will continue to deliver deserve the highest recognition.” Though this isn’t the first time that representative have wanted to honor Trumps name. Addison McDowell tried to rename Dulles Airport after Trump. Along with this not being the first time chiseling Trumps face on Mount Rushmore, back in 2020 when reports surfaced that his team inquired about adding the president. He called it “Fake News” though added after it “sounds like a good idea to me.”

Boner Candidate #3: SAYING THAT THE CONDOMS WERE USED FOR BOMBS MAKES THE LIE EVEN BETTER, DON’T YOU THINK?

On Wednesday, Trump claimed that his administration had “stopped $50m being sent to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas.” Though on Tuesday a report issued in September by the USAid, not a dime of the $60.8m went to condom shipments funded by the US in the past year went to Gaza. Along with no condoms sent to any part of the Middle East. Karoline Leavitt justified Trumps claims b saying “Doge and OMB also found that there was about to be 50m taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza.” Leavitt did not offer or support her claims with any evidence. Fox news Jesse Watters even said that condoms were being used to make explosives by Hamas militants. However evidence suggest that the claim is certainly not true.

