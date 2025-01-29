Deafheaven 2025 Tour Dates: A Stop in SLC

Deafheaven Unleash 2025 North American Tour, Stopping in Salt Lake City
Deafheaven are set to hit the road in 2025, supporting their upcoming album, Lonely People With Power. The genre-blurring black metal outfit will embark on a North American tour this spring, including a stop in Salt Lake City at Metro Music Hall on April 28.
Tour Overview
Kicking off in their hometown of Los Angeles on April 19, the trek will take them across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping in Brooklyn on May 15. Gatecreeper and Trauma Ray will serve as openers throughout the run. From there, Deafheaven will take their soaring soundscapes to European festivals, including Germany’s Rock am Ring and England’s Outbreak Fest. Find ticket information from Ticketmaster.
New Album: Lonely People With Power
Lonely People With Power, out March 28, marks the band’s sixth studio album and their first release under Roadrunner Records. They reunite with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (known for his work with Beck and M83) and bring in guest contributions from Interpol’s Paul Banks and Boy Harsher’s Jae Matthews. Listen to “Magnolia” below.
Deafheaven 2025 Tour Dates
North America
- 4/19 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
- 4/20 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
- 4/21 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
- 4/23 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
- 4/24 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
- 4/25 Vancouver, BC – The Pearl
- 4/26 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
- 4/27 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
- 4/28 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
- 4/30 Englewood, CO – The Gothic Theatre
- 5/02 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
- 5/03 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre
- 5/04 Madison, WI – Majestic Theater
- 5/05 Chicago, IL – Metro
- 5/06 Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme
- 5/08 Toronto, ON – The Opera House
- 5/09 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
- 5/10 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
- 5/12 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
- 5/13 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
- 5/14 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
- 5/15 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
- 5/17 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
- 5/18 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville
- 5/20 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
- 5/21 Austin, TX – Emo’s
- 5/23 Mesa, AZ – The Nile
Europe
- 6/08 Nürburg, Germany – Rock am Ring
- 6/12 Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock
- 6/14-15 Manchester, UK – Outbreak Fest
- 6/19-22 Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting
- 6/21 Clisson, France – Hellfest
- 6/25 Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock
- 6/28 Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera On Air
