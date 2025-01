Bayside @ The Depot

X96 welcomes Bayside June 8th and June 9th at The Depot SLC!

Tickets are on sale Friday January 24th at 10:00 AM at TICKETMASTER.COM!

Tune in all week long with Nick Davis from 10pm-2am to win tickets.

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO BAYSIDE. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 1/27-1/31 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 10 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS EACH TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE CAN BE VALUED UP TO $100 AND PROVIDED BY LIVE NATION MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.