Boner Of The Day For February 26th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: GIRL SCOUTS ARE A SCAM!

A loved American tradition that is known all over the country, is Girl scout cookies. Though a father of one of the girls does not agree with the organization and doesn’t understand how he is the only one that doesn’t see it. The dad said that girl scout is a “scam” and that the organization relies on “child labor” to sell cookies. He went on to say “How do parents look at Girl Scouts and don’t think it’s a scam?” he than went on to say “We were naive to the whole thing going into it, we just thought it would be a decent hobby to try out.” Though the company is known for it’s charity and civic engagement. Along with a way for kids to have fun and socialize. Other parents felt that he was misinforming other parents and kids about the organization. They even went on to say this isn’t a big corporate scheme that is stealing money or using children for there company.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THE FORCED US TO SIT NEXT TO A DEAD LADY

A couple was going on there dream vacation to Venice, Italy and they were flying out of Australia . When the women they were seated next too collapsed in the aisle after going to the bathroom. The cabin crew tried there hardest to save her but she could not be revived. The couple than was further traumatized after they were forced to sit next to the corpse for the remaining four hours of the flight. The couple has spoken out and said that the airline has not reached out to say sorry or anything. The couple has said “They went to try and move her, they brought this chair down… and they put her in the chair and tried to wheel her towards business class. But she was a quite large lady, and they couldn’t get her through the aisle.” The cabin crew just wrapped the body in blankets and left her on a seat asking Mitchell and Jennifer to move along the row to make space. Mitchell said they kept taking the blanket off to inspect but he just kept seeing her face. The statement the couple has made is “They have a duty of care towards their customers as well as their staff, we should be contacted to make sure, do you need some support, do you need some counselling?”

Read more

Boner Candidate #3: THE COMMISSIONER IS PRETTY WELL KNOWN AROUND HERE AS A BULLY

In Cedar City an Commissioner allegedly went to jail and tried to get special influence for his son. Paul Cozzens tried to explain by saying “It’s been kind of hard process because I’m a commissioner and having a son incarcerated, I don’t know all the rules.” Cozzens has been with the Iron County Commission since he was elected in 2018 after being on the Cedar City Council. Though last month his son Blake Cozzens was arrested and accused of embezzling $2 million for homeowners association and residents. A memo sent from Iron County’s showed up to the jail and “asserted his authority, stating that he was the commissioner responsible for building them the new jail.” Paul Cozzens claimed he was trying to bring distilled water for his son’s sleep apnea machine. Cozzens statement was “I don’t even remember what I said. I haven’t read what I said. But she said they can’t accept stuff from the public. And now that I understand why, I get it.”

Read more