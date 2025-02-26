Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 26th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 28th:  

  • Larry Fleet at The Depot

Saturday the 1st:  

  • The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: The Beatles Abbey Road at The Depot

Sunday the 2nd: 

  • FINNEAS at The Union Event Center

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Elbow – October 10th at The Union
  • Ziggy Marley & Burning Spear – October 12th at Sandy Amphitheater
  • The Wombats  – October 24th a The Depot
  • Dr. Brady Smith – May 23rd at The Depot
  • Big Time Rush – August 29 at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • mike. – May 10 at The Plaza at America First Field
  • Summer of Loud – July 8 – Utah First – w Killswitch Engage – Parkway Drive – Iprevail – Beartooth – The Amity Affliction – The Devil Wears Prada – Alphawolf – Kingdom of Giants & a ham sandwich.
  • Simple Plan (with bowling for soup and 3oh!3) – August 16 at The Plaza at America First Field
  • Pantera w/Amon Amarth – August 20 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
  • Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link 

Friday the 28th:   

  • Justin Townes Earle Tribute Show with Sammy Brue at The State Room – Link 
  • Afro House Experience 2.0 at Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • The Elovaters live at The Complex – Link
  • Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 1st: 

  • An Evening with… Railroad Earth at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • 2025 All-Star Monster Trucks at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Utah Hockey Club vs. New Jersey Devils at Delta Center – Link 

Sunday the 2nd: 

  • 2025 All-Star Monster Trucks at Maverik Center – Link
  • Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

