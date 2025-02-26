Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 26th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 28th:
- Larry Fleet at The Depot
Saturday the 1st:
- The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: The Beatles Abbey Road at The Depot
Sunday the 2nd:
- FINNEAS at The Union Event Center
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Elbow – October 10th at The Union
- Ziggy Marley & Burning Spear – October 12th at Sandy Amphitheater
- The Wombats – October 24th a The Depot
- Dr. Brady Smith – May 23rd at The Depot
- Big Time Rush – August 29 at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- mike. – May 10 at The Plaza at America First Field
- Summer of Loud – July 8 – Utah First – w Killswitch Engage – Parkway Drive – Iprevail – Beartooth – The Amity Affliction – The Devil Wears Prada – Alphawolf – Kingdom of Giants & a ham sandwich.
- Simple Plan (with bowling for soup and 3oh!3) – August 16 at The Plaza at America First Field
- Pantera w/Amon Amarth – August 20 – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
- Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link
Friday the 28th:
- Justin Townes Earle Tribute Show with Sammy Brue at The State Room – Link
- Afro House Experience 2.0 at Metro Music Hall – Link
- The Elovaters live at The Complex – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at Delta Center – Link
Saturday the 1st:
- An Evening with… Railroad Earth at Commonwealth Room – Link
- 2025 All-Star Monster Trucks at Maverik Center – Link
- Utah Hockey Club vs. New Jersey Devils at Delta Center – Link
Sunday the 2nd:
- 2025 All-Star Monster Trucks at Maverik Center – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link