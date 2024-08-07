Bright Eyes Light Up: New Tour, New Track, New Album

Bright Eyes Announces Tour and New Album
The acclaimed emo legends will hit the road and airwaves with new material and a packed tour schedule.
Bright Eyes has dropped big news for fans: a sweeping 2024/2025 tour and a brand-new single from their highly anticipated album Five Dice, All Threes. Listen to the latest track, “Rainbow Overpass,” below.
Hitting the Road Again
The band had already penciled in some U.S. and European dates for this fall, but they’ve now expanded their itinerary with a substantial list of new concerts stretching well into next year. The tour kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona, on January 16 and wraps up on April 26 in West Des Moines, Iowa. Notably, Salt Lake City fans can catch the closest show at the Best Friends Forever Fest in Las Vegas.
Star-Studded Album Features
Five Dice, All Threes isn’t just a follow-up to their 2020 comeback record, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. It’s a collaboration hub featuring contributions from Cat Power and Matt Berninger of The National. Alex Orange Drink, who lends his voice to “Rainbow Overpass,” has co-written several tracks, adding a unique flavor to the album. The lead single, “Bells and Whistles,” released in June, set high expectations that the new track meets perfectly.
Full Tour Schedule
09-19 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
09-21 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
09-22 Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
10-11 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
10-12 Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
10-13 Las Vegas, NV – Best Friends Forever Fest
11-10 Wolverhampton, England – Wulfrun Hall
11-11 London, England – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
11-12 Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje
11-13 Ghent, Belgium – Ha Concerts
11-14 Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
11-15 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
11-16 Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany – Rollingstone Beach
11-18 Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan
11-19 Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret Scene
01-16 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
01-18 Del Mar, CA – The Sound
01-19 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
01-20 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
01-21 Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre
01-23 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
01-24 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
01-25 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
01-26 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
02-26 Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge
02-27 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
02-28 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
03-01 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
03-02 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live
03-03 Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
03-05 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
03-07 Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theater
03-08 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
03-09 Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
03-10 Richmond, VA – The National
03-13 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
03-14 Pelham, TN – The Caverns
03-17 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall
03-18 Little Rock, AR – The Hall
03-20 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
03-21 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
03-22 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
04-03 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
04-04 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
04-08 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
04-09 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
04-10 Toronto, ON – History
04-11 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
04-13 Portland, ME – State Theatre
04-17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
04-18 Boston, MA – House of Blues
04-19 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
04-20 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
04-22 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
04-23 Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion
04-24 Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
04-25 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
04-26 West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom