Bright Eyes Light Up: New Tour, New Track, New Album

Bright Eyes

Bright Eyes Announces Tour and New Album

The acclaimed emo legends will hit the road and airwaves with new material and a packed tour schedule.

Bright Eyes has dropped big news for fans: a sweeping 2024/2025 tour and a brand-new single from their highly anticipated album Five Dice, All Threes. Listen to the latest track, “Rainbow Overpass,” below.

Hitting the Road Again

The band had already penciled in some U.S. and European dates for this fall, but they’ve now expanded their itinerary with a substantial list of new concerts stretching well into next year. The tour kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona, on January 16 and wraps up on April 26 in West Des Moines, Iowa. Notably, Salt Lake City fans can catch the closest show at the Best Friends Forever Fest in Las Vegas.

Star-Studded Album Features

Five Dice, All Threes isn’t just a follow-up to their 2020 comeback record, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. It’s a collaboration hub featuring contributions from Cat Power and Matt Berninger of The National. Alex Orange Drink, who lends his voice to “Rainbow Overpass,” has co-written several tracks, adding a unique flavor to the album. The lead single, “Bells and Whistles,” released in June, set high expectations that the new track meets perfectly.

Full Tour Schedule

09-19 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

09-21 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

09-22 Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

10-11 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

10-12 Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

10-13 Las Vegas, NV – Best Friends Forever Fest

11-10 Wolverhampton, England – Wulfrun Hall

11-11 London, England – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11-12 Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje

11-13 Ghent, Belgium – Ha Concerts

11-14 Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

11-15 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

11-16 Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany – Rollingstone Beach

11-18 Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan

11-19 Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret Scene

01-16 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

01-18 Del Mar, CA – The Sound

01-19 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

01-20 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

01-21 Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

01-23 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

01-24 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

01-25 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

01-26 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

02-26 Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge

02-27 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

02-28 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

03-01 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

03-02 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live

03-03 Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

03-05 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

03-07 Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theater

03-08 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

03-09 Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

03-10 Richmond, VA – The National

03-13 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

03-14 Pelham, TN – The Caverns

03-17 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

03-18 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

03-20 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

03-21 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

03-22 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

04-03 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

04-04 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

04-08 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

04-09 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

04-10 Toronto, ON – History

04-11 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

04-13 Portland, ME – State Theatre

04-17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

04-18 Boston, MA – House of Blues

04-19 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

04-20 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

04-22 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

04-23 Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

04-24 Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

04-25 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

04-26 West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

