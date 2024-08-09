The Killers Light Up 2024 With “Bright Lights”

Shutterstock

The Killers Illuminate 2024 With New Single “Bright Lights”

First Glimpse of New Music in 2024

The Killers have kicked off 2024 with a fresh burst of energy, releasing their first single of the year, “Bright Lights.” Accompanied by a visually striking music video, the song continues the band’s streak of producing anthemic tracks that resonate with their signature blend of nostalgia and modernity. “Bright Lights” follows on the heels of their 2023 greatest-hits compilation Rebel Diamonds, which featured recent fan favorites like “Spirit” and “Your Side of Town.”

Festival Favorites

While “Bright Lights” marks their first studio release of 2024, The Killers have hardly been out of sight. The band has been a mainstay on the festival circuit, headlining major events like Boston Calling and Governors Ball, where their performances have only amplified the anticipation for new material.

Vegas Bound

The release of “Bright Lights” comes just in time to build excitement for The Killers’ upcoming residency at the iconic Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Starting August 14, the band will offer a rare treat for fans by performing their debut album, Hot Fuss, in its entirety. The shows will run through September 1, promising an electrifying blend of nostalgia and new energy. Learn more here.

For fans of The Killers, “Bright Lights” is more than just a song—it’s a signal that 2024 could be another banner year for the band.

