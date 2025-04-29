Waiting Room… No More: Fugazi Streams at Last

Talmage Garn

Fugazi to Release Archival Concert Recordings on Streaming Services

Fugazi announced that, starting this month, they’re releasing a selection of their archival concert recordings on Bandcamp and streaming services. The post-hardcore luminaries are releasing the first two installments, recordings of their first-ever show on September 3, 1987, and their final performance to date on November 4, 2002, this Friday (May 2). More live concert tapes will be uploaded each month through the end of 2025.

800 Shows, Zero Excuses: Dive Into Fugazi’s Past

While this makes listening to old Fugazi live shows easier for certain fans, it’s not the first time the Washington, D.C. punks have released these recordings. The complete Fugazi Live Series archive—which includes over 800 concerts—has been and remains available online over at Dischord. There are three Salt Lake City shows up right now. The majority of those shows were recorded by Fugazi’s sound engineers, and are available to download for a small price alongside old flyers, gig photos, and general show info.

Celebrating 20 Years with a Film

Back in 2023, a 90-minute-long collection of “crowd-sourced, fan-recorded live shows and rare archival footage” called We Are Fugazi From Washington, DC screened in a few movie theaters to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s last public show. Some of the footage in that film was shot by filmmaker Lance Bangs, and tickets were, fittingly, only $5.

Life After Fugazi

Fugazi went on indefinite hiatus at the end of 2002. Ian MacKaye, Joe Lally, and Brendan Canty started various side-projects over the years, including the Evens (I highly reccomend their first album), the Messthetics, and Coriky. Meanwhile, Guy Picciotto has produced albums for Blonde Redhead, the Blood Brothers, Gossip, and many others. Fugazi have denied rumors of a reunion time and time again, but they do still play music together in private just for fun.And here’s one of my personal favorite Fugazi songs:

