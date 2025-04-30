Boner Of The Day For April 30th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: ASS OR HOLE IN THE GROUND…HE WOULDN’T KNOW ONE FROM THE OTHER.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on X Tuesday, bragging about an initiative that was actually an initiative that was passed from Donald Trump during his first term as a way of empowering women. He wrote; “This morning, I proudly ENDED the ‘Women, Peace and Security’ (WPS) program inside the @DeptofDefense.” He then added that; “WPS is yet another woke divisive/social justice/ Biden initiative that over burdens our commanders and troops…” But it was actually an initiative that Trump set in place, not Biden. This was signed into law October 2017 after the measure garnered bipartisan support in congress, two years later Trumps administration released a strategy to implement the initiative throughout the U.S government.

Boner Candidate #2: INCHING CLOSER TO THE END OF DEMOCRACY

Donald Trump has told Pete Hegseth and Pam Bondi to determine how the U.S military could be used for domestic law enforcement this past Monday. The executive order titled; “Strengthening and Unleashing American’s Law Enforcement to Pursue Criminals and Protect Innocent Civilians”, issued several directives that include the establishment of legal defense mechanism for law enforcement officers and a crackdown on state and local officials as well, who willfully and unlawfully direct obstruction of criminal law.

Boner Candidate #3: BECAUSE CRUELTY

In New Orleans, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials deported two mothers and three children who ages are two, four and seven, to Honduras from Louisiana. The two families, including one pregnant mother- have lived in the US for years and were deported from the U.S under “troubling circumstances that raise serious due process concerns”- as stated from the ACLU. One of the US citizen children who was removed was suffering from metastatic cancer and was deported without being able to consult with doctors, or medication. During the first term of Trump, the administration took a lot of hate for separating families. This time Homan said this family was not separated and that their parents made the decision to take their kids with them.

