Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 30th, 2025

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 2nd: 

  • Obituary at The Depot
  • Dylan Scott at The Union

Saturday the 3rd:  

  • Awolnation at The Depot
  • Spiritbox The Complex (sold out)
  • The Used(sold out) at The Union

Sunday the 4th: 

  • D’aydrian Harding at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • HAIM – Oct 4 at The Great Saltair
  • Circle Jerks – October 8th at The Depot
  • Air – September 30 at Sandy Amphitheater
  • Ken Carson – August 22 at The Plaza at America First Field
  • Alestorm – September 27 at The Complex

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link
  • ZooLuminate: Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link
  • 2025 Mother’s Day Tea at Grand America 5/02-5/11 – Link 

Friday the 2nd:   

  • Sister Wives at the State Room – Link 
  • Citizen Soldier live at The Complex – Link 
  • FOXY SHAZAM at the Complex – Link
  • Salt Lake Spring Home Expo 2025 at Mountain America Expo Center – Link 

Saturday the 3rd: 

  • Triggers and Slips at The State Room – Link
  • Crazy Daisy Mothers Day Market 2025 at Mountain America Expo Center – Link 
  • Cinco de Mayo Fiesta 2025 at Millcreek Commons – Link 
  • Bark at the Moon at The Gateway – Link 
  • 2025 Tour De Brewtah – Link 
  • NHMU Utah Food Festival Workshop – Link 
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top