Dave Grohl Brings LCD Soundsystem to Life On Stage

Shutterstock

Dave Grohl Covers LCD Soundsystem at Charity Event

Dave Grohl appeared and performed at Oakwood Live, a school benefit and auction held at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles over the weekend. He played a five-song set, including a cover of LCD Soundsystem’s “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House.”

A Star-Studded Performance

Grohl was joined by his fellow Foo Fighters member Rami Jaffee, as well as drummer John Lousteau and bassist/vocalist Wiley Hodgden for the set. For “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House,” Grohl happily took the lead vocal and even busted out some auxiliary percussion. Though Grohl has expressed admiration for James Murphy’s project before — including adding “Drunk Girls” to his pandemic playlist in 2020 — it’s the first time the Foo Fighters frontman has covered an LCD Soundsystem song.

More Covers with Special Guests

In addition to “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House,” the quartet performed renditions of The Knack’s “My Sharona,” Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” with The Struts frontman Luke Spiller, and Bowie’s “Moonage Daydream” alongside Lisa Loeb. Watch videos of their performance below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foozie’s Foo Fighters News (@foozies.foofightersnews)

What’s Next for LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem, meanwhile, have a new album coming out in 2025 and a slew of North American tour dates on the docket, including shows with Pulp and TV on the Radio. They will perform in Salt Lake City. Get tickets to see them here.

