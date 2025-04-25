New Alt. Rock Albums to Save or Regret

Shutterstock

🎸 Alt-Rock Roundup: April 25, 2025

April 25 isn’t just another Friday—it’s a full-blown alt-rock eruption. From theatrical bombast to avant-noise freakouts and retro-laced comebacks, this week’s album drop feels like a genre-wide group therapy session. Ghost conjures goth-glam spirits, SUMAC & Moor Mother deliver a noise-jazz manifesto, Samia sobs gorgeously, and DeathbyRomy soundtracks your emotional spiral. But it’s Viagra Boys’ sweaty satire, Deerhoof’s philosophical meltdown, and Rialto‘s cinematic nostalgia trip that steal the spotlight.

💊 Viagra Boys – Viagr Aboys

Viagra Boys deliver a raucous yet introspective album. While maintaining their signature chaos, tracks reveal unexpected tenderness, reflecting on contemporary anxieties with satirical flair. It’s a testament to their evolving artistry.

————————————————————————————————————————-

🧠 Deerhoof – Noble and Godlike in Ruin

Deerhoof‘s latest is a chaotic, politically charged opus inspired by Frankenstein. Tracks like “Sparrow Sparrow” and “Kingtoe” blend dissonance with surreal lyrics, addressing themes of identity and marginalization. It’s a dense, anarchic statement from the veteran noise-rockers.

————————————————————————————————————————-

🕯️ Ghost – Skeletá

Ghost returns with Skeletá, a theatrical blend of dark satire and gothic glam. Frontman Tobias Forge delivers introspective themes with catchy hooks, notably in tracks like “Peacefield” and “Umbra”. The album showcases the band’s consistent ability to evolve while maintaining their signature sound.

————————————————————————————————————————-

🎞️ SUMAC & Moor Mother – The Film

This collaboration fuses SUMAC‘s heavy instrumentation with Moor Mother‘s incisive spoken word. The album unfolds as a five-part suite, featuring contributions from artists like Kyle Kidd and Candice Hoyes, culminating in the 16-minute “Scene 5: Breathing Fire”. It’s a challenging yet rewarding listen that pushes genre boundaries.

————————————————————————————————————————-

🩸 Samia – Bloodless

Samia‘s third album is a raw exploration of identity and emotional vulnerability. Through lush arrangements and candid lyrics, she navigates the complexities of self-discovery, making Bloodless her most compelling work to date.

————————————————————————————————————————-

📺 Sunflower Bean – Mortal Primetime

Sunflower Bean embraces softer, sultry tones in Mortal Primetime. Tracks like “Champagne Taste” and “Waiting For The Rain” showcase their versatility, blending psychedelia with classic rock influences. It’s a cohesive and mature offering from the trio.

————————————————————————————————————————-

🌆 Rialto – Neon & Ghost Signs

Rialto returns after a 24-year hiatus with an album steeped in nostalgia and cinematic flair. Drawing comparisons to Bowie and Pulp, the record is a poignant reflection on missed opportunities and the passage of time.

————————————————————————————————————————-

🎭 DeathbyRomy – HOLLYWOOD FOREVER

DeathbyRomy blends alternative rock, dark pop, and rap in her latest release. Influenced by her Mexican heritage and personal struggles, the album delves into themes of life, death, and rebirth, offering a haunting yet empowering narrative.

————————————————————————————————————————-

Top Alt. Picks From The Author:

For satirical punk chaos: Viagra Boys – Viagr Aboys

For philosophical noise-pop: Deerhoof – Noble and Godlike in Ruin

Enjoy nostalgic cinematic rock: Rialto – Neon & Ghost Signs

