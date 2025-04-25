Boner Candidate #1: ALWAYS JUSFIFY YOUR ACTIONS AND NEVER, EVER APOLOGIZE.

The wife of a wrongly deported Salvadoran father in Maryland was moved to a safe house after Trumps administration posted a legal court document that included her address on X. Kilmer Abrego Garcia’s wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura said that she started to fear for her life and safety of her three children after the Department of Homeland Security shared a protective order from 2021 that had her home address on it and over 2.4 million followers on X were able to see it. A statement from Department of Homeland Security to The Independent said, “these are public documents that anyone can get access to.”

Boner Candidate #2: THIS PARDON IS A SLAP IN IN THE FACELIFT.

Donald Trump has pardoned a Nevada Republican position who was waiting for sentencing on a federal charge that she used money that was meant for a statue honoring a slain police officer for personal cost- which includes plastic surgery. Michele Fiore, a former Las Vegas councilwoman and state lawmaker was found guilty in October on six counts of federal wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Her hearing was scheduled for next month, when a lengthy statement this past Thursday on Facebook she expressed her gratitude to Trump. The White House confirmed Fiore had been pardoned but did not comment on Trumps decision.

Boner Candidate #3: GOLF BALLIN’ AND SKUNK KILLIN’.

In Fillmore, two people were arrested after allegedly throwing golf balls with derogatory comments into a yard in which they also killed a skunk. Sheree Jean Willden whose 35, and Michael Huntsman whose 41, were booked into the Millard County Jail last Wednesday for investigation of aggravated cruelty to an animal, causing property damage, theft, drug possession and drug paraphernalia. A report of “multiple golf balls, which had derogatory comments written on them, had been thrown into the yard.” The affidavit does not say what types of comments were written on the golf balls.

