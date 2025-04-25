Sean Means For April 25th, 2025

The Accountant 2 • Ben Affleck action movie • theaters • 2 stars

Christian Wolff applies his brilliant mind and illegal methods to reconstruct the unsolved puzzle of Treasury chief’s murder.

Starring: Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal and Cynthia Addai-Robinson

Director: Gavin O’Conner

The Shrouds • David Cronenberg in grief mode • Broadway • 3 stars

Karsh, an innovative businessman and grieving widower, builds a device to connect with the dead onside a burial shroud.

Starring: Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger and Guy Pearce

Director: David Cronenberg

The Legend of Ochi • cute critter fairy-tale • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

In a remote village on an island, a shy girl is raised to fear an animal species known as Ochi.

Starring: Helena Zengel, Willem Dafoe and Emily Watson

Director: Isaiah Saxon

Next week:

• Thunderbolts

• The Surfer

• Bonjour Tristesse