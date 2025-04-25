Sean Means For April 25th, 2025

The Accountant 2 • Ben Affleck action movie • theaters • 2 stars
Christian Wolff applies his brilliant mind and illegal methods to reconstruct the unsolved puzzle of Treasury chief’s murder.
Starring: Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal and Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Director: Gavin O’Conner
The Shrouds • David Cronenberg in grief mode • Broadway • 3 stars
Karsh, an innovative businessman and grieving widower, builds a device to connect with the dead onside a burial shroud.
Starring: Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger and Guy Pearce
Director: David Cronenberg
The Legend of Ochi • cute critter fairy-tale • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
In a remote village on an island, a shy girl is raised to fear an animal species known as Ochi.
Starring: Helena Zengel, Willem Dafoe and Emily Watson
Director: Isaiah Saxon
Next week:
• Thunderbolts
• The Surfer
• Bonjour Tristesse