Sean Means Movie Reviews May 1st, 2026

Opening May 1, 2026

• Animal Farm – animated Orwell adaptation – theaters – didn’t see it.

A satirical fable following an animal revolution as pigs seize power and the farm descends into a ruthless dictatorship-fulfilling Orwell’s warning about the dangers of communism. Via IMDB.

Directed By Andy Serkis

Starring Jim Parsons, Iman Vellani, Andy Serkis

• Hokum – creepy horror in Ireland – theaters – didn’t see it.

A horror writer visits an Irish inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, unaware the property is said to be haunted by a witch. Via IMDB.

Directed By Damian McCarthy

Starring Adam Scott, Peter Coonan, David Wilmot

• The Devil Wears Prada 2 – fashion-based comedy – theaters – 3 stars.

As Miranda Priestly nears retirement, she reunites with Andy Sachs to face off against her former assistant turned rival: Emily Charlton. Via IMDB.

Directed By David Frankel

Starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt



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May 8:

• Mortal Kombat II

• The Sheep Detectives

• Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D.