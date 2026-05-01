Sean Means Movie Reviews May 1st, 2026

Opening May 1, 2026
• Animal Farm – animated Orwell adaptation – theaters – didn’t see it.
A satirical fable following an animal revolution as pigs seize power and the farm descends into a ruthless dictatorship-fulfilling Orwell’s warning about the dangers of communism. Via IMDB.
Directed By Andy Serkis
Starring Jim Parsons, Iman Vellani, Andy Serkis
• Hokum – creepy horror in Ireland – theaters – didn’t see it.
A horror writer visits an Irish inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, unaware the property is said to be haunted by a witch. Via IMDB.
Directed By Damian McCarthy
Starring Adam Scott, Peter Coonan, David Wilmot
• The Devil Wears Prada 2 – fashion-based comedy – theaters – 3 stars.
As Miranda Priestly nears retirement, she reunites with Andy Sachs to face off against her former assistant turned rival: Emily Charlton. Via IMDB.
Directed By David Frankel
Starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt