Geek News on the Radio for April 23rd, 2026

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Avengers Endgame Re-Release with Doomsday
The MCU has announced that they plan to do a theater re-release of Avengers: Endgame as Doomsday comes out. With brand new footage and it being presented in what they call “Infinity Vision,” you won’t want to miss out!
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