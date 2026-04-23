Geek News on the Radio for April 23rd, 2026

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Avengers Endgame Re-Release with Doomsday

The MCU has announced that they plan to do a theater re-release of Avengers: Endgame as Doomsday comes out. With brand new footage and it being presented in what they call “Infinity Vision,” you won’t want to miss out!

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