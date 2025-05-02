R.E.M. Reboots Radio Waves for a Cause

Shutterstock

R.E.M. Rewinds the Signal: Radio Free Europe 2025 EP Champions Press Freedom

R.E.M. has unveiled a new benefit EP titled Radio Free Europe 2025, reimagining their groundbreaking 1981 debut single “Radio Free Europe.” The five-track project features a fresh remix by longtime collaborator Jacknife Lee and was released digitally, with a vinyl version set for release on September 12 via Craft Recordings. Proceeds from the vinyl will support Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), the independent and nonpartisan media organization that inspired the band’s original single.

A Return to Roots with a Modern Edge

Radio Free Europe 2025 was curated with guidance from Mitch Easter, the band’s original producer who first recorded R.E.M. at his Drive-In Studio in 1981. That historic session yielded early versions of “Radio Free Europe,” “Sitting Still,” and the instrumental “Wh. Tornado,” all of which are included on the new EP. The project revisits the raw beginnings of one of alternative rock’s most influential bands, with updated production to reflect current sensibilities.

Advocating for Global Press Freedom

Timed to coincide with World Press Freedom Day on May 3, the EP celebrates RFE/RL’s 75th anniversary. The organization currently provides critical news coverage in 27 languages across 23 countries—especially in regions where press freedom is under siege. RFE/RL’s mission has become even more vital in the face of recent political challenges. Under former President Donald J. Trump, the organization faced severe funding threats, but a federal court has since ordered the restoration of $12 million in previously allocated Congressional funding.

Legacy with a Message

This new project sees R.E.M. aligning their musical roots with a broader mission, using their platform to support independent journalism worldwide. The first-ever remix of “Radio Free Europe” by Jacknife Lee brings a contemporary lens to the band’s classic anthem of resistance. Alongside it are vintage cuts from their early sessions, including “Radio Free Dub,” Easter’s previously unreleased 1981 remix.

Tracklist Highlights:

“Radio Free Europe” (Jacknife Lee Remix) – A vibrant reinterpretation of the band’s breakout track.

– A vibrant reinterpretation of the band’s breakout track. “Radio Free Dub” – Mitch Easter’s dub remix from 1981, now available for the first time.

– Mitch Easter’s dub remix from 1981, now available for the first time. “Sitting Still” – The original B-side of the 1981 Hib-Tone single.

– The original B-side of the 1981 Hib-Tone single. “Wh. Tornado” – An instrumental rarity making its digital and vinyl debut.

Radio Free Europe 2025 is available for digital streaming now, with vinyl pre-orders accessible through the official R.E.M. website and participating independent record stores.

To learn more about the organization this EP supports, visit the official Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty site.

