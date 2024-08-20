The Hard Quartet: Indie Icons Unite for ‘Rio’s Song’

Shutterstock

Street Legends Assemble: The Hard Quartet Drops “Rio’s Song”

Indie rock’s latest supergroup, The Hard Quartet, has returned with a swagger-filled follow-up to their debut single “Earth Hater.” This time, they’re taking to the streets with “Rio’s Song,” an infectious nod to New York’s gritty, unfiltered energy.

Indie Rock Royalty: The Hard Quartet Lineup

The Hard Quartet is no ordinary assembly. The lineup features indie rock royalty: Emmett Kelly, Stephen Malkmus, Matt Sweeney, and Jim White—each a legend in their own right. Now, they’re pooling their talents for a fresh take on the genre, and the result is both gritty and refreshingly loose.

A Sonic Stroll Through New York: “Rio’s Song”

“Rio’s Song” is steeped in urban rawness, a sonic blend of jangly guitars and pulsing rhythm that feels like a strut down a sunbaked city street. The accompanying video, shot guerrilla style by director Jared Sherbert, is a love letter to downtown New York City. Filmed on St. Mark’s Place and at The International Bar, the video captures the band’s playful side, with a cast of local artists, musicians, activists, and skaters. It’s an ode to the city’s cultural heartbeat, showing the city’s iconic faces in their everyday environment.

Debut Album on the Horizon

The Hard Quartet is slated to drop their self-titled debut album on October 4 via Matador. The album promises more of this genre-blurring energy. With a tracklist that includes titles like “Chrome Mess,” “Renegade,” and “Six Deaf Rats,” the album hints at a restless spirit ready to disrupt the indie scene. If “Rio’s Song” is any indication, listeners can expect a record full of irreverent yet thoughtful tunes that blend grit with groove.

The Hard Quartet Tracklist:

“Earth Hater” “Rio’s Song” “Chrome Mess” “Renegade” “Six Deaf Rats” “Broken City Lights” “Concrete Lullaby” “Gutter Saints” “No Exit Signs” “Street Vultures”

The Hard Quartet is out 10/4 on Matador.

Learn More About the Hard Quartet

Stephen Malkmus

As the former frontman of Pavement, Stephen Malkmus is a seminal figure in indie rock. Pavement, one of the most influential bands of the 1990s, helped define the lo-fi sound of the era. After Pavement, Malkmus continued to explore his eclectic tastes with his solo work and as the leader of Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks. Known for his witty lyrics and unconventional song structures, Malkmus remains an enduring figure in alternative music.

Emmett Kelly

Emmett Kelly is a versatile musician, best known as the leader of the psych-folk project The Cairo Gang. Over the years, Kelly has become a sought-after collaborator, having worked closely with Ty Segall in The Freedom Band, and touring with Bonnie “Prince” Billy. His guitar work blends a mix of folk, indie rock, and experimental sounds, giving him a unique voice in the indie scene.

Matt Sweeney

Matt Sweeney is a guitarist and producer known for his work with bands like Chavez and Zwan, as well as his collaboration with Bonnie “Prince” Billy on Superwolf. A versatile musician, Sweeney has also played with Iggy Pop, Johnny Cash, and Run the Jewels. His ability to blend rock, folk, and blues influences has made him a respected figure in both indie and mainstream circles.

Jim White

Jim White is a drummer renowned for his work with the experimental rock band Dirty Three, a key act in the post-rock genre. White’s drumming style is often described as atmospheric and deeply emotive, contributing significantly to the cinematic feel of Dirty Three’s music. He has also collaborated with artists such as Cat Power and PJ Harvey, further solidifying his reputation as a creative force behind the drum kit.

These four musicians bring a wealth of experience and distinct musical styles to The Hard Quartet, making the band an exciting addition to the indie rock landscape.

