10 Essential Circle Jerks Songs to Know

10 Songs You Need to Know Before Seeing the Circle Jerks Live in SLC

The Circle Jerks helped shape American hardcore, fusing sarcasm, rage, and speed into something timeless. Their shows are quick, chaotic, and built around blasts of punk that rarely pass the two-minute mark. Whether you’re an old-school fan or just diving in, here are 10 essential tracks you’ll want to know before the band tears through Salt Lake City. And if you’re feeling lucky, you can win free tickets to the show here.

10. “Question Authority”

Album: Wonderful

Release Date: 1985

The band dialed up the sarcasm and slowed things down slightly for this mid-80s track. It’s a sneering rejection of rules and structure, showing how the Circle Jerks evolved without losing their bite. On stage, it hits harder than the studio version, with Keith Morris’s voice aged into a raw growl.

9. “Coup d’État”

Album: Golden Shower of Hits

Release Date: 1983

Fast, political, and still relevant. This song rips through anti-authoritarian themes with classic Circle Jerks chaos. Live, it shows up in the middle of their set and reignites the crowd every time.

8. “When the Shit Hits the Fan”

Album: Golden Shower of Hits

Release Date: 1983

Slower and more melodic than their typical fare, “When the Shit Hits the Fan” leans into bleak humor and burnout-era sarcasm. On stage, it’s a brief breather—a rare moment to catch your breath and yell the chorus at the top of your lungs.

7. “I Just Want Some Skank”

Album: Group Sex

Release Date: 1980

With a sludgy bass intro that explodes into chaos, this song blends absurdity and aggression. It’s raw, fun, and always gets the pit moving. Keith Morris usually snarls this one with particular venom.

6. “Red Tape”

Album: Group Sex

Release Date: 1980

A 55-second attack on bureaucracy and conformity. “Red Tape” never fails to light a fire in the crowd. It’s aggressive, fast, and classic Circle Jerks.

5. “Back Against the Wall”

Album: Group Sex

Release Date: 1980

This track is a shout of frustration aimed at authority figures, social pressure, and anyone trying to keep punk in a box. Loud, mean, and incredibly catchy.

4. “Deny Everything”

Album: Group Sex

Release Date: 1980

This is how the Circle Jerks introduced themselves to the world—fast, unapologetic, and gone before you can process it. If they open the show with this one, don’t blink.

3. “World Up My Ass”

Album: Group Sex

Release Date: 1980

A foul-mouthed, sarcastic anthem. This track sounds like a tantrum set to guitar and has aged into one of their most iconic performances. The crowd will scream every word.

2. “Live Fast Die Young”

Album: Group Sex

Release Date: 1980

Less than a minute and a half of pure punk philosophy. This is an early-set banger that sets the tone: fast, confrontational, and loud.

1. “Wild in the Streets”

Album: Wild in the Streets

Release Date: 1982

Originally written by Garland Jeffreys, the Circle Jerks’ version became a punk anthem. It’s the perfect closer—anthemic, rebellious, and easy to shout along to. Expect the biggest crowd response when this one hits.

Don’t Get Stuck in the Pit Without This Playlist

The Circle Jerks don’t play long sets—but they don’t waste a second. These ten songs are the foundation of their sound and almost guaranteed to show up live in Salt Lake City. Know them, feel them, and maybe don’t stand too close to the pit unless you’re ready to dive in. And remember: you can enter to win free tickets to the show here. Purchase tickets from Live Nation.

