Boner Of The Day For May 6th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: TEXAS IS TAKING THE FIGHT TO BIG TOOTHPASTE.

Fluoride is known to protect teeth against decay, over the years it has been added to our drinking water. With this many conspiracy theories have been formed. Like Alex Jones ranting about gay frogs. Along with RFK Jr. being our country’s lead for the Health and Human Services department. Now Texas is threatening toothpaste companies for the use of fluoride. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been investigating two lead toothpaste companies and is suggesting they’re “illegally marketing” and misleading parents and kids “in ways that are misleading, deceptive, and dangerous.” In our evidence for fluoride benefits are overwhelming and recommended, the claims that it is making children dumber comes from studies of fluoride poisoning in rural India. The American Dental Association supports community wide fluoridation.

Boner Candidate #2: SHE’S THE GENIOUS WHO REPLACED LYNN CHENEY IN CONGRESS.

Rep. Harriet Hageman stated that Donald Trump has the right to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” because “Mexico has been polluting the gulf’s water near San Diego.” Though San Diego does not touch the Gulf of Mexico, but the Pacific Ocean, which is about 1,500 miles away. As we know one of the first thing Trump did his first days in office was rename the Gulf to the Gulf of America. Trump wrote in his executive order, “As my Administration restores American pride in the history of American greatness, it is fitting and appropriate for our great Nation to come together and commemorate this momentous occasion and the renaming of the Gulf of America.” Since than he has kept a map in the Oval Office with “Gulf of America” written over the “Gulf of Mexico”. On Monday, Hageman expressed her support for the name change. Her main reason being that Mexico has been “dumping raw sewage into the body of water” and renaming it is a way to “claim ownership of this area”

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: “HE DIDN’T SAVE MY LIFE. I DON’T RECALL HIM BEING THERE.”

Rep. Cory Mills has made a core part of his political persona based of his military service. He is always featuring his combat service with his campaign ads always making sure to include his Bronze Star. Though multiple on-the-record witnesses who strongly disagree with his version of the events. In Mills’s campaign website it identifies him as “a father, patriot, combat veteran, and a recipient of the Bronze Star” who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kosovo. His social media present the same thing one of the labelling him “ARMY 82ND AIRBORNE. JSOC MEMBER. IRAQ/AFGHANISTAN VETERAN, SOLDEIR, CONSERVATIVE, OUTSIDER.” As of lately Mills has been facing stolen valor accusations, which is a term for people who make false claims about serving in the military or their service record. Like last year during last years election when a Republican primary opponent said he has not earned his Bronze Star. Last August Mills provided documents to prove his claims about his service and awards. Though The New Journal noted that there were some errors on the documents. They did verify his Form DD214, which summarized his service upon is honorable discharge, though his Form 638 used to recommend Mills for the Bronze Star. Still remains questioned.

