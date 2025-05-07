Boner Of The Day For May 7th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: RFK JR GOES FULL BULL-GOOSE LOONEY ON THE DR. PHIL SHOW.

In a recent interview with Dr. Phil, who is the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vowed to combat the fabricated threat of chemtrails. This past Monday, Dr. Phil hosted a town hall interview with RFK on his show Primetime, where Kennedy fully endorsed an audience member’s fear about chemtrails. The theory being that planes have been secretly seeding the skies with all sorts of chemical weapons that have been posing people for over decades and weapons that conveniently leave behind visible trails. The truth about this is that the trails are the product of condensation that usually happens when jet fuel exhaust, mostly water vapor, mixes with cold and humid air at high altitudes.

Boner Candidate #2: …AND THE RACISM AND HATRED CONTINUES

In Iosepa, Tooele County, the Sheriff’s office is investigating the destruction of a pair of tikis at the Iosepa Cemetery. Ron Manuela the President of the Iosepa Historical Association has stated they are focused on preserving the history of the original Hawaiian settlers who once populated the remote Iosepa area that is now abandoned. These tikis were placed about a year ago and were downed around end of April, early May. They are not sure what was used to cut them down but it appeared to be some sort of saw that was used.

Boner Candidate #3: WHO KNEW YOU COULD MAKE MONEY BEING A BIGOT?

In Rochester, Minnesota a woman named; Shiloh Hendrix also known as AngloSaxonWoman on Twitter was caught saying a slur at a autistic 5-year-old child who was allegedly trying to steal from her and a bystander who filmed the altercation. Now usually something like this would come with a lot of hate, but many actually rallied behind Hendrix and her right to call children the N-word with impunity. Hendrix was able to convince her new group to raise over $600,00 in donations to protect her family and on an online statement said; “I called the kid for what he was.” Some of the donation names were; Average White Man – $1488.00 USD, White Lives Matter – $1488.00 USD and one that included Past my Breaking Point – $5.00 USD.

