Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for May 7th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 9th:
- Gimme Gimme Disco The Depot *18+ Event
Saturday the 10th:
- Virtual Riot at The Depot
- Jack White at The Union (sold out)
- MIKE. at The Plaza at America First Field
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Blind Guardian – December 7th at The Depot
- The Days Between – August 9th at The Depot
- Aly & AJ – October 1 at The Union
- Jessie Murph – September 20 at The Union
- Mudvayne – October 7 at The Union
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link
- ZooLuminate: Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link
- 2025 Mother’s Day Tea at Grand America 5/02-5/11 – Link
- 2025 Mother’s Day Brunch at Grand America 5/10-5/11 – Link
Friday the 9th:
- An Evening with… The Garcia Project (Night 1) at The State Room – Link
- MAGIC SWORD at Urban Lounge – Link
- Marcus and Guy at Wise Guys – Link
- Riddim Network Anniversary SLC Takeover at Soundwell – Link
- 2025 Queer Food Festival at Mountain West Cider – Link
- Queer Prom 2025 at Spy Hop Rooftop – Link
Saturday the 10th:
- An Evening with… The Garcia Project (Night 2) at The State Room – Link
- Riddim Network Anniversary SLC Takeover at Soundwell – Link
- Solid Pink Disco live at The Complex – Link
- 2025 Spring Plant Sale & Fundraiser at Red Butte Garden – Link
- Dog Mother’s Day 2025 at Wheeler Farm – Link
- Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 2025 at Rice Eccles Stadium- Link
Sunday the 11th:
- Magnolia Park at Soundwell – Link