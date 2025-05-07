Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for May 7th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 9th:

Gimme Gimme Disco The Depot *18+ Event

Saturday the 10th:

Virtual Riot at The Depot

Jack White at The Union (sold out)

MIKE. at The Plaza at America First Field

On sale Friday at 10am:

Blind Guardian – December 7 th at The Depot

The Days Between – August 9 th at The Depot

Aly & AJ – October 1 at The Union

Jessie Murph – September 20 at The Union

Mudvayne – October 7 at The Union

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link

ZooLuminate : Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link

2025 Mother’s Day Tea at Grand America 5/02-5/11 – Link

2025 Mother’s Day Brunch at Grand America 5/10-5/11 – Link

Friday the 9th:

An Evening with… The Garcia Project (Night 1) at The State Room – Link

MAGIC SWORD at Urban Lounge – Link

Marcus and Guy at Wise Guys – Link

Riddim Network Anniversary SLC Takeover at Soundwell – Link

2025 Queer Food Festival at Mountain West Cider – Link

Queer Prom 2025 at Spy Hop Rooftop – Link

Saturday the 10th:

An Evening with… The Garcia Project (Night 2) at The State Room – Link

Riddim Network Anniversary SLC Takeover at Soundwell – Link

Solid Pink Disco live at The Complex – Link

2025 Spring Plant Sale & Fundraiser at Red Butte Garden – Link

Dog Mother’s Day 2025 at Wheeler Farm – Link

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 2025 at Rice Eccles Stadium- Link

Sunday the 11th: