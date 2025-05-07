News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for May 7th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 9th: 

  • Gimme Gimme Disco The Depot *18+ Event

Saturday the 10th:  

  • Virtual Riot at The Depot
  • Jack White at  The Union (sold out)
  • MIKE. at The Plaza at America First Field

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Blind Guardian – December 7th at The Depot
  • The Days Between – August 9th at The Depot
  • Aly & AJ – October 1 at The Union
  • Jessie Murph – September 20 at The Union
  • Mudvayne – October 7 at The Union

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link
  • ZooLuminate: Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link
  • 2025 Mother’s Day Tea at Grand America 5/02-5/11 – Link 
  • 2025 Mother’s Day Brunch at Grand America 5/10-5/11 – Link 

Friday the 9th:   

  • An Evening with… The Garcia Project (Night 1) at The State Room – Link 
  • MAGIC SWORD at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • Marcus and Guy at Wise Guys – Link 
  • Riddim Network Anniversary SLC Takeover at Soundwell – Link 
  • 2025 Queer Food Festival at Mountain West Cider – Link 
  • Queer Prom 2025 at Spy Hop Rooftop – Link

Saturday the 10th: 

  • An Evening with… The Garcia Project (Night 2) at The State Room – Link 
  • Riddim Network Anniversary SLC Takeover at Soundwell – Link 
  • Solid Pink Disco live at The Complex – Link 
  • 2025 Spring Plant Sale & Fundraiser at Red Butte Garden – Link 
  • Dog Mother’s Day 2025 at Wheeler Farm – Link 
  • Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 2025 at Rice Eccles Stadium- Link 

Sunday the 11th: 

  • Magnolia Park at SoundwellLink 
