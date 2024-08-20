blink-182 Reloads: New Tracks Fuel Album Expansion

Shutterstock

blink-182 Reloads: Eight New Tracks Set to Explode on ONE MORE TIME… PART-2

Get ready for another dose of pop-punk energy—blink-182 is back with ONE MORE TIME… PART-2, a deluxe extension of their 2023 comeback album, set to drop on September 6. The trio, famed for their youthful spirit and infectious hooks, is not slowing down as they deliver eight fresh tracks, adding even more fuel to their recent resurgence.

New Anthems Incoming

Before the full release, blink-182 will give fans a taste of what’s to come with their latest single, “ALL IN MY HEAD,” arriving this Friday, August 23—coinciding perfectly with their headline slot at Reading Festival. The new single follows the momentum set by the live debut of “CAN’T GO BACK,” another one of their eagerly anticipated tracks. Listen to the live rendition below.

This sneak peek has been generating buzz ever since the band teased new music through cryptic hints during their recent tour, including surprises in their merch. Now, that speculation turns into reality as the band rolls out ONE MORE TIME… PART-2, packed with tracks that continue to solidify blink-182’s place in the pop-punk pantheon.

What to Expect from PART-2

The extended tracklist spans both familiar and brand-new territory. Fans can expect the high-energy anthems and emotionally charged lyrics that have defined blink-182’s sound over the decades. Alongside previously released tracks like “ANTHEM PART 3” and “DANCE WITH ME,” the new songs offer a mix of nostalgic vibes and fresh sonic experiments. From the introspective “IF YOU NEVER LEFT” to the defiant “NO FUN,” blink-182 keeps listeners on their toes with every twist and turn.

Here’s the full tracklist for ONE MORE TIME… PART-2:

“ANTHEM PART 3”

“DANCE WITH ME”

“FELL IN LOVE”

“TERRIFIED”

“ONE MORE TIME”

“MORE THAN YOU KNOW”

“TURN THIS OFF!”

“WHEN WE WERE YOUNG”

“EDGING”

“YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’VE GOT”

“BLINK WAVE”

“BAD NEWS”

“HURT (INTERLUDE)”

“TURPENTINE”

“FUCK FACE”

“OTHER SIDE”

“CUT ME OFF”

“SEE YOU”

“CHILDHOOD”

“NO FUN”

“ALL IN MY HEAD”

“CAN’T GO BACK”

“EVERY OTHER WEEKEND”

“EVERYONE EVERYWHERE”

“IF YOU NEVER LEFT”

“ONE NIGHT STAND”

“TAKE ME IN”

Blink is Back, and They’re Here to Stay

Stay tuned for more updates and prepare to crank the volume up when “ALL IN MY HEAD” drops this Friday. blink-182’s latest chapter promises to be just as loud, fast, and fun as ever. And check out a guide to Blink-182 albums.

