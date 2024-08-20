Tech Talk with JD for August 20th, 2024

The name says it all–it’s Squirrel with a Gun!
- Play as an armed squirrel that just escaped a secret lab
- Fight off secret agents and terrorize a town with an arsenal of human sized weapons
- Out next Thursday on PC, and on Xbox and PlayStation later this year
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRiRyopVm6Q
Go on the adventure of a lifetime with your friends in Core Keeper
- Craft, mine, and explore in this sandbox survival game with up to 7 other players
- Top down pixel graphics that will remind players of Stardew Valley
- Out next Tuesday on everything
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Mj3g880qbE
Do just one last job in Star Wars Outlaws
- Play as a space scoundrel with an adorable pet as you explore the underworld of Star Wars
- Explore space in your ship or planets on your speeder bike
- No lightsabers in this one, just your grit and a blaster
- Out next Friday on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymcpwq1ltQc
What if YouTube had channels?
- Features 17 channels with everything from Science and Technology to Architecture
- YouTube channels are preselected, but they all play in unison, so everyone is seeing the same thing at the same time
- https://ytch.xyz/
See how small (or big?) we are in the scheme of things with Scale of the Universe
- Just scroll up or down to see how big certain things are compared to other things
- Click on objects to learn about what they are or click Learn More to go really deep!
- Nice tunes make it a pretty fun distraction!
- https://scaleofuniverse.com/en
Want to feel truly useless? Try Motivation Timer
- Do nothing and get timed for it!
- https://alarmandclock.com/motivation-timer/