News

Tech Talk with JD for August 20th, 2024

Posted on
The name says it all–it’s Squirrel with a Gun!
  • Play as an armed squirrel that just escaped a secret lab
  • Fight off secret agents and terrorize a town with an arsenal of human sized weapons
  • Out next Thursday on PC, and on Xbox and PlayStation later this year
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRiRyopVm6Q
Go on the adventure of a lifetime with your friends in Core Keeper
  • Craft, mine, and explore in this sandbox survival game with up to 7 other players
  • Top down pixel graphics that will remind players of Stardew Valley
  • Out next Tuesday on everything
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Mj3g880qbE
Do just one last job in Star Wars Outlaws
  • Play as a space scoundrel with an adorable pet as you explore the underworld of Star Wars
  • Explore space in your ship or planets on your speeder bike
  • No lightsabers in this one, just your grit and a blaster
  • Out next Friday on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymcpwq1ltQc
What if YouTube had channels?
  • Features 17 channels with everything from Science and Technology to Architecture
  • YouTube channels are preselected, but they all play in unison, so everyone is seeing the same thing at the same time
  • https://ytch.xyz/
See how small (or big?) we are in the scheme of things with Scale of the Universe
  • Just scroll up or down to see how big certain things are compared to other things
  • Click on objects to learn about what they are or click Learn More to go really deep!
  • Nice tunes make it a pretty fun distraction!
  • https://scaleofuniverse.com/en
Want to feel truly useless? Try Motivation Timer
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top