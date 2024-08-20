Tech Talk with JD for August 20th, 2024

The name says it all–it’s Squirrel with a Gun!

Play as an armed squirrel that just escaped a secret lab

Fight off secret agents and terrorize a town with an arsenal of human sized weapons

Out next Thursday on PC, and on Xbox and PlayStation later this year

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRiRyopVm6Q Go on the adventure of a lifetime with your friends in Core Keeper Craft, mine, and explore in this sandbox survival game with up to 7 other players

Top down pixel graphics that will remind players of Stardew Valley

Out next Tuesday on everything

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Mj3g880qbE Do just one last job in Star Wars Outlaws Play as a space scoundrel with an adorable pet as you explore the underworld of Star Wars

Explore space in your ship or planets on your speeder bike

No lightsabers in this one, just your grit and a blaster

Out next Friday on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymcpwq1ltQc

What if YouTube had channels?

Features 17 channels with everything from Science and Technology to Architecture

YouTube channels are preselected, but they all play in unison, so everyone is seeing the same thing at the same time

https://ytch.xyz/

See how small (or big?) we are in the scheme of things with Scale of the Universe

Just scroll up or down to see how big certain things are compared to other things

Click on objects to learn about what they are or click Learn More to go really deep!

Nice tunes make it a pretty fun distraction!

https://scaleofuniverse.com/en

Want to feel truly useless? Try Motivation Timer