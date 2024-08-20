Radio From Hell Wellness Check for August 20th, 2024

Simple Ways to Limit Your Screen Time (as an adult)

We live in an era of screens and technology. These innovations have brought many benefits, such as connecting with friends and family over long distances, having instant access to news and current events, and even binge watching our favorite shows. Studies have shown that excessive screen time can lead to poor vision, trouble sleeping, and even depression. Follow these tips to help limit your screen time.

Track your screen time and activities. Pay attention to how long you are doing specify types of actives on your screens, as well as total screen time.

Try to limit the most harmful types of screen time. While many of us will need to work for many hours a day in front of a screen, we can create limits around our social media use and other casual uses.

Replace doom scrolling with more uplifting activities. Try some screen-free activities, such as art, enjoying nature, and playing games with friends and family.

Limit yourself to one screen at a time. If you are watching a show, or taking a video call, put your other screens away.

Set clear work and school boundaries. Once you have finished work or school for the day do your best to stay logged off and not check back in until your next shift or class.

Turn off screens before bed. Studies have shown that the blue light from our screens can make it harder to fall asleep at night. Try to give yourself screen-free time for at least an hour before going to bed. If that’s not possible, try not to look at screens while in bed.



The most important thing is to find out what works for you and go from there. Try one thing at a time to gradually cut back on screen time. Each small change is one step closer to a healthier, happier you.

https://knowadays.com/blog/7-simple-ways-to-reduce-your-screen-time/