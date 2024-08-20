Boner of the Day for August 20th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: DOES THE SUSPECT HAVE ANY IDENTIFYING MARKS?
In Stagecoach, Nevada, a group of people were arrested after they barricaded themselves in a house in a 4-hour standoff with police after suspicion of being involved in an armed robbery. There were believed to be five suspects involved all together, but only three were apprehended. One of the suspects was Wynn Satterlee II, an ex-con, who just happens to have a complete full-face tattoo. The other two suspects were Candace Hughes and Hailey Grow. All are currently being held on bail.
via New York Post
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: IT’S A CUP OF J.D. VANCE’S RELISH.
Recently there have been pictures circulating the internet of Trump supporters carrying small sample cups with pictures of JD Vance’s face on them with the words “Full Family Kit” written on them. It appears that the cups are supposed to look like “samples” given by JD Vance. This is occurring after Vance made a jab at Democrats who don’t have children and people that use IVF. Many have responded to the pictures, one saying, “This is some weird stuff! Trump Supporters are carrying around cups of JD Vance’s sperm.”
via The Mirror
Boner Candidate #3: IT WAS A REAL CLUSTER FOR MR. CLUSTER.
A couple, Fernando and Maria Cluster, are suing a hospital in Atlanta for negligence after the hospital allegedly lost a piece of Fernando Cluster’s skull. Cluster was brought to the hospital and underwent surgery on his skull to take pressure off of his brain. The piece of Cluster’s skull that was removed was supposed to be put back in at a later time after Cluster recovered from his first procedure. Cluster returned to have the portion of his skull put back to find that the hospital didn’t have it. The lawsuit states, “When Emory’s personnel went to retrieve the bone flap, ‘there were several bone flaps with incomplete or missing patient identification’ and therefore, Emory ‘could not be certain which if any of these belonged to Mr. Cluster.’” Cluster had to wait longer for a synthetic flap to be made, and was charged for it as well as having to stay longer in the hospital. Later on, Cluster developed an infection from the synthetic flap, resulting in more hospital stays and bills.
via Fox 13