Modest Mouse Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Tour in October

Modest Mouse Celebrates Good News for People Who Love Bad News with 20th Anniversary Tour
Two decades after their breakthrough, Modest Mouse is hitting the road to celebrate Good News for People Who Love Bad News. The anniversary tour kicks off in October, spanning from Hawaii to Brooklyn, with special three-night runs in Portland, Los Angeles, and New York. There are no Utah dates so far.
Starting October 28th in Honolulu, the band will play a series of shows that reflect their coast-to-coast appeal, wrapping up in late November. Major stops include the Paramount Theater in Seattle, The Bellwether in LA, and Brooklyn Steel for the final leg. For more about the reissue, read Modest Mouse Celebrates 20 Years of Good News.
The announcement follows an expanded reissue of their 2004 landmark album, which catapulted them into mainstream success. Good News for People Who Love Bad News featured career-defining tracks like “Float On,” an indie anthem of the 2000s, and the bittersweet “Ocean Breathes Salty.” However, the band hasn’t specified how much of the album will be performed live on this tour.
Fans of Modest Mouse know the band for their unpredictable energy and introspective lyrics, with frontman Isaac Brock’s gritty vocals leading the charge. This anniversary tour offers a rare chance to relive one of indie rock’s defining moments, two decades after its initial release.
If you’re looking to explore more of Modest Mouse’s discography before the tour, check out this Guide to Modest Mouse Albums, which covers the band’s evolution from their early work to modern-day classics.
Modest Mouse 2024 Tour Dates:
- 10-28 Honolulu, HI – The Republik
- 10-30 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater
- 11-01 Portland, OR – Rev Hall
- 11-02 Portland, OR – Rev Hall
- 11-03 Portland, OR – Rev Hall
- 11-05 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
- 11-06 Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
- 11-07 Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
- 11-08 Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
- 11-09 San Diego, CA – The Sound
- 11-11 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
- 11-12 Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
- 11-13 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
- 11-14 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
- 11-16 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
- 11-17 Toronto, ON – HISTORY
- 11-19 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- 11-20 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
- 11-21 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
- 11-22 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
- 11-23 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
If you’ve been waiting to hear Good News live again, this tour might be the perfect chance to catch the band in their element. Learn more about the tour on modestmouse.com.