Boner of the Day for August 19th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: SLEEPY? NO PERMANENT HOME? CUFF HER.
In Detroit, Michigan, a teenage girl named Eva Goodman was put into cuffs and jail clothes after she fell asleep in a courtroom on a field trip. Judge Kenneth King, the judge of the courtroom Goodman fell asleep in, said, “I wanted this to look and feel very real to her, even though there’s probably no real chance of me putting her in jail. That was my own version of ‘Scared Straight.'” Goodman’s mother, Latoreya Till, said that the reason her daughter was so sleepy at the field trip was because their family doesn’t have a permanent residence, and the night before had been a little rough. Judge King, who has served on the bench for almost 20 years, has been temporarily removed to participate in training.
via AP News
Boner Candidate #2: THAT’S ‘EATIN’ GOOD IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD’….PER PERSON.
An unnamed woman in Portage, Indiana was arrested at the local Applebee’s after she and people in her group got into an altercation with the restaurant manager. What was the altercation over? The “All You Can Eat” deal and if it was per person or for the whole table. The group thought the $15.99 deal would work for multiple people, and that it wasn’t per person. When informed by the manager that the deal was only per person, a verbal altercation ensued. The verbal altercation escalated so much that police were called and arrived on the scene. In the police report, the woman who was later arrested, was said to have explained the situation to the officers and stated that nowhere does the menu say the “All You Can Eat” deal is per person, even handing a menu to one of the officers. The officer looked at the menu and it did in fact state the deal was for per person. The woman began escalating again and people in her group tried to calm her down, but nothing worked. Someone in the group went back inside and paid the bill in full after realizing it was a misunderstanding, and the woman was placed under arrest.
via USA Today
Boner Candidate #3: BRIAN COX WORKS TO SECURE HIS REPUTATION AS A CRUSTY OLD HYPOCRITE.
Actor Brian Cox recently said that cinema is growing “in a very bad way” specifically with superhero movies. “What’s happened is that television is doing what cinema used to do. I think cinema is in a very bad way. I think it’s lost its place because of, partly, the grandiose element between Marvel, DC and all of that. And I think it’s beginning to implode, actually. You’re kind of losing the plot,” said Cox. Cox refers to Deadpool and Wolverine and critiques the performance of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. This statement confuses many as Cox was cast and played character William Stryker in the 2003 movie “X2”.
via Variety