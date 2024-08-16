AFSP’s Out of the Darkness Walk

X96 is happy to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Out of the Darkness Walk, Happening on September 7th at the Veterans Memorial Park in West Jordan at 10 am!

The Community Walks, held in hundreds of cities across the country, are the core of the Out of the Darkness movement, which began in 2004. These events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause, and a platform to create a culture that’s smarter about mental health. Friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers walk side-by-side, supporting each other and in memory of those we’ve lost.

The health and safety of our participants, staff and volunteers will be our top priorities as we make decisions about event details in your community, and we’ll continue to offer options to participate online and in your neighborhood.

Now, more than ever, it’s important to be there for one another and take steps to safeguard our mental health and prevent suicide.

Register today and be part of the movement coming #TogetherToFightSuicide.

Date: 09/07/2024

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, West Jordan, UT

Check-in Time: 9:00 am

Walk Start Time: 10:00 am

