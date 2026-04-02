Boner of the Day From April 2nd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THE SIGN SAYS TAKE A BOOK, NOT ALL THE BOOKS

In West Valley City, Angela Jensen’s home Little Free Library was cleared out when a man was caught on camera taking nearly all the books from her neighborhood stand. Jensen, who has maintained and decorated the library Stand for years to promote free and accessible reading, shared the incident online and was surprised by the overwhelming community support. In response, neighbors began donating books to refill the library, turning the theft into a moment of collective goodwill.

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Boner Candidate #2: ‘TELEPORTING IS NO FUN,’ SAYS TOP FEMA OFFICIAL

Gregg Phillips, a controversial appointee to lead response and recovery at Federal Emergency Management Agency, has drawn attention for past podcast claims that he was involuntarily teleported, including to a Waffle House in Georgia. His statements, along with other conspiracy-related remarks about COVID-19 and government actions, were highlighted in a CNN report examining his background. FEMA dismissed the comments as taken out of context and emphasized that Phillips is focused on emergency management and public safety.

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!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: THE LORD INSTRUCTED ME TO TELL YOU THAT YOU ARE JUST LIKE JESUS.

Paula White-Cain, a faith advisor to Donald Trump, sparked backlash after comparing him to Jesus Christ during a White House Easter event. She claimed both figures were persecuted and framed Trump’s experiences as part of a similar pattern of sacrifice and victory, drawing criticism from religious leaders, theologians, and online commentators who called the remarks inappropriate and blasphemous. The controversy adds to ongoing scrutiny of White-Cain’s past statements and fundraising appeals tied to her ministry.

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