Geek News on the Radio From April 2nd, 2026

Supergirl Trailer

Masters of the Universe Trailer

Weapons Prequel

Weapons made big waves with audiences, so much that Zach Shields plans to create a prequel to Weapons called “Gladys”.

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Fallout Views

It’s no surprise that Fallout has become one of the biggest shows in the last few years. So much so that Amazon said 83 million people globally watched at least some of the season within the first 13 weeks of its December 16, 2025 release. That put Fallout Season 2 in second place for Prime Video’s all-time returning series list, just after Reacher Season 2.

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Speed Racer 4K Release

It seems that the live action Speed Racer has become a cult classic after not receiving great reviews when first released. But due to this, the new cult classic is getting an upgrade. On May 19th, you can find Speed Racer in 4k.

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Olaf at Disneyland

Disneyland Paris has been working on a new Olaf robot that will wonder around the park and interact with the guests, but the day after his debut it seemed to have some issues.

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