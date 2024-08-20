Green Day and Keurig Team Up for Punk Coffee

Wake Up and Smell the Punk: Green Day’s New Keurig Machine

Green Day has always had a knack for breaking the rules, and now, they’ve turned that rebellious spirit towards… coffee? Yes, the iconic punk rockers have teamed up with Keurig to release their own limited-edition coffee machine. If you’ve ever wondered what the most punk way to brew your morning cup might be, this is it.

Celebrating Major Milestones with a Twist

Currently, the band is rocking stadiums across the country with Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid, celebrating two major milestones. Dookie turns 30 this year, and American Idiot hits its 20th anniversary. As part of their tour, Green Day is playing both albums in their entirety each night, a nostalgic treat for fans who’ve been with them since the beginning. But their American Idiot anniversary celebration isn’t stopping with just music. Alongside a deluxe reissue of the album, they’ve unveiled a one-of-a-kind American Idiot-themed Keurig machine.

From Punk Rock to Coffee Pots

For those wondering how a punk band and coffee brewing gear ended up in the same sentence, it all ties back to Green Day’s coffee venture, Punk Bunny Coffee, which they launched in 2015. This latest collaboration might seem unexpected, but it’s not entirely out of the blue. Green Day is following in the footsteps of legends like The Rolling Stones, who released their own “Start Me Up” iced coffee kit last year. But here’s something even more unique: Green Day might just be the first band to have played with hardcore punk icons Operation Ivy and to release a Keurig machine. That’s a blend you don’t see every day.

The Green Day Keurig Kit

The new limited-edition Green Day Keurig comes as part of a kit featuring a custom-designed K-Iced™ Plus brewer, Punk Bunny Coffee K-Cup® pods, and a branded tumbler. It even includes exclusive access to a Spotify playlist, curated by the band to give your mornings a punk rock kickstart.

A Caffeinated Punk Rock Legacy

If you’re hoping to snag one, though, you might be out of luck—reports say the Green Day Keurig is already out of stock. But for fans of both caffeine and chaos, this collaboration marks another quirky milestone in the band’s ever-evolving journey.

