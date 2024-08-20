Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets Extend 2024 Tour

Shutterstock

Alt-Rock Icons Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets Add Seven October Dates to Their Co-Headlining North American Tour, Including a Stop in Sandy, Utah

Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets, two pillars of alternative rock, are extending their North American co-headlining tour, adding seven new dates in October. The tour, which kicked off on August 9th in Las Vegas, has been generating buzz, and now fans in six new cities, plus Los Angeles (where an additional show has been added), can catch these legends live.

The fresh slate of shows will run from October 2nd to October 16th, hitting Denver, Sandy, Utah, Seattle, Portland, Reno, San Francisco, and wrapping up in Los Angeles. These new dates follow the bands’ initial tour stretch, which saw performances in markets across the U.S. and Canada, including a previous LA show on August 13th. X96 is giving away tickets. Learn more here.

Get Ready: Pre-Sale Info

Tickets for the new dates are available through an artist pre-sale on Ticketmaster with the code REDEMPTION. A Live Nation pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 21st at 10 a.m. local time, using the code CREATE. General on-sale starts Friday, August 23rd, at 10 a.m. local time. Learn more here.

Jane’s Addiction: The Classic Lineup Returns

For the first time in 14 years, Jane’s Addiction is hitting the road with their full classic lineup: Perry Farrell on vocals, Dave Navarro shredding on guitar, Eric Avery on bass, and Stephen Perkins on drums. This tour sees the band diving deep into their catalog, performing hits from their groundbreaking albums Nothing’s Shocking and Ritual de lo Habitual, as well as treating fans to their latest single, “Imminent Redemption.”

Love and Rockets: Cult Heroes on the Road

Love and Rockets, the British trio known for blending post-punk with gothic undertones, are bringing their unique sound to the stage once again. The band, comprised of former Bauhaus members Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins, has consistently carved out a niche for themselves in the alt-rock world. Expect to hear classics like “So Alive” and “No New Tale to Tell” as the band reintroduces their eclectic style to longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Remaining 2024 Tour Dates

Here’s where you can catch Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets for the rest of their 2024 tour:

08/21 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/23 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

08/25 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

08/27 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/29 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/31 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/03 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

09/05 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

09/07 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

09/10 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

09/13 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

09/15 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

09/18 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/20 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

09/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

09/24 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/28 — Huntsville, AL @ South Star Music Festival*

09/29 — St. Louis, MO @ Evolution Festival*

10/02 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/04 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

10/08 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/09 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/11 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

10/13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

More alternative rock news