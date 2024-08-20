Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets Extend 2024 Tour

Alt-Rock Icons Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets Add Seven October Dates to Their Co-Headlining North American Tour, Including a Stop in Sandy, Utah
Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets, two pillars of alternative rock, are extending their North American co-headlining tour, adding seven new dates in October. The tour, which kicked off on August 9th in Las Vegas, has been generating buzz, and now fans in six new cities, plus Los Angeles (where an additional show has been added), can catch these legends live.
The fresh slate of shows will run from October 2nd to October 16th, hitting Denver, Sandy, Utah, Seattle, Portland, Reno, San Francisco, and wrapping up in Los Angeles. These new dates follow the bands’ initial tour stretch, which saw performances in markets across the U.S. and Canada, including a previous LA show on August 13th. X96 is giving away tickets. Learn more here.
Get Ready: Pre-Sale Info
Tickets for the new dates are available through an artist pre-sale on Ticketmaster with the code REDEMPTION. A Live Nation pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 21st at 10 a.m. local time, using the code CREATE. General on-sale starts Friday, August 23rd, at 10 a.m. local time. Learn more here.
Jane’s Addiction: The Classic Lineup Returns
For the first time in 14 years, Jane’s Addiction is hitting the road with their full classic lineup: Perry Farrell on vocals, Dave Navarro shredding on guitar, Eric Avery on bass, and Stephen Perkins on drums. This tour sees the band diving deep into their catalog, performing hits from their groundbreaking albums Nothing’s Shocking and Ritual de lo Habitual, as well as treating fans to their latest single, “Imminent Redemption.”
Love and Rockets: Cult Heroes on the Road
Love and Rockets, the British trio known for blending post-punk with gothic undertones, are bringing their unique sound to the stage once again. The band, comprised of former Bauhaus members Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins, has consistently carved out a niche for themselves in the alt-rock world. Expect to hear classics like “So Alive” and “No New Tale to Tell” as the band reintroduces their eclectic style to longtime fans and newcomers alike.
Remaining 2024 Tour Dates
Here’s where you can catch Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets for the rest of their 2024 tour:
08/21 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/23 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
08/25 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
08/27 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/29 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/31 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/03 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
09/05 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
09/07 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
09/10 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
09/13 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
09/15 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
09/18 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/20 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater
09/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
09/24 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/28 — Huntsville, AL @ South Star Music Festival*
09/29 — St. Louis, MO @ Evolution Festival*
10/02 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/04 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
10/08 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/09 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/11 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
10/13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater