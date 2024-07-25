Jane’s Addiction Reunites After 34 Years

Shutterstock

Jane’s Addiction Reunites: Unleashing “Imminent Redemption” After 34 Years

Original Lineup Back in Action

After a 34-year hiatus, the original lineup of Jane’s Addiction—Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, Stephen Perkins, and Eric Avery—has returned to the studio to release a brand-new track, “Imminent Redemption.” This marks the first time since 1990 that the classic lineup has collaborated on new music, stirring excitement among fans worldwide.

A New Chapter Begins

“It is different this time,” the band shared in a press release. “To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It’s time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction. ‘Imminent Redemption’ is only the beginning.” This statement heralds not just a single but a potential resurgence of creativity from the iconic group.

Tour Announcement and Debut Performance

The song’s release coincides with the announcement of their first tour featuring the classic lineup since 2010. The tour, which kicked off in Europe, will hit North American shores in September. Fans were treated to the debut performance of “Imminent Redemption” during the European leg, offering a taste of what’s to come. Learn more about the tour here.

A Look Back: Last Album and Beyond

Jane’s Addiction’s last album, The Great Escape Artist, dropped in 2011. However, “Imminent Redemption” is particularly significant as it represents the first new material from the original lineup since their seminal 1990 album, Ritual de lo Habitual. This reunion not only rekindles the band’s classic chemistry but also promises fresh, innovative sounds that pay homage to their legacy.

Listen and Stay Tuned

Listen to “Imminent Redemption” below and stay tuned for more updates as Jane’s Addiction embarks on this thrilling new chapter. With their unique blend of alternative rock and their electrifying stage presence, this reunion is set to be one of the year’s most anticipated musical events.

