Pixies Unveil Album and Single “Chicken”

Pixies Announce New Album The Night the Zombies Came, Drop New Single “Chicken”

First Release with New Bassist Emma Richardson Coming This October

Legendary rock band Pixies are back with a bang, announcing their latest album, The Night the Zombies Came, set to release on October 25 via BMG. This marks their first album featuring new bassist Emma Richardson, who steps in following Paz Lenchantin’s departure.

The Teaser Track: “Chicken”

In anticipation of the album, Pixies have shared a new song titled “Chicken,” which you can listen to below. The album also includes the lead single “You’re So Impatient,” continuing the band’s trend of intriguing, off-kilter rock tunes.

Teaming Up with Tom Dalgety Again

The album reunites Pixies with producer Tom Dalgety, renowned for his work on their previous records Head Carrier, Beneath the Eyrie, and Doggerel. Dalgety’s expertise is expected to bring a familiar yet fresh sound to the band’s new material.

Tracklist for The Night the Zombies Came:

Primrose You’re So Impatient Jane (The Night the Zombies Came) Chicken Hypnotised Johnny Good Man Motoroller I Hear You Mary Oyster Beds Mercy Me Ernest Evans Kings of the Prairie The Vegas Suite

Learn more about the album and pre-order it on vinyl or CD here.

About Pixies and Their Evolution

Pixies, formed in 1986, have been a seminal force in the alternative rock scene, influencing countless bands with their unique blend of punk rock and surrealist lyrics. With iconic albums like Doolittle and Surfer Rosa, they’ve cemented their place in music history. Emma Richardson’s addition to the lineup brings a new dynamic, and fans are eager to see how her style will mesh with the band’s established sound.

For fans new and old, The Night the Zombies Came promises to be an essential listen, blending the band’s signature grit with fresh, innovative sounds.

Stay tuned for more updates and make sure to check out “Chicken” to get a taste of what’s to come.

