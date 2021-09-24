Grohl Says Pixies, Not Boston, Inspired ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Many rock fans have compared the opening riff of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” to Boston’s “More Than A Feeling”. But Dave Grohl says a different band was the real inspiration.
In an interview with NME discussing the 30th anniversary of Nevermind, Grohl said “To be honest, at that point we were listening to a lot of Pixies” and coming up with new songs and riffs they’d record on a boombox.
Grohl admits that Nirvana never thought ‘Teen Spirit’ would be a huge hit: “We just thought it was another cool song for the record”.
Did you ever notice a Pixies influence with Nirvana? Do you still think the riff is similar to “More Than A Feeling”?
