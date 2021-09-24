Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Stadium Tour With Fake News Video

The Red Hot Chili Peppers just announced a 2022 stadium tour – via a ‘fake news’ video on YouTube.
Frontman Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea appeared as their news anchor alter-egos ‘Johnson Hammerswaddle’ and ‘Todd the Squirrel’, with drummer Chad Smith as weatherman ‘Randy Raindrops’.
The crew brought in guitarist John Frusciante – as himself – to announce that RHCP would launch a world stadium tour starting in June 2022.
The announcement lines up with the 30th anniversary of the Blood Sugar Sex Magick album. The tour will be their first since Frusciante re-joined the band.
What do you expect from the tour? Will they play all of Blood Sugar Sex Magick to celebrate the anniversary and Frusciante’s return?
