Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Stadium Tour With Fake News Video

The Red Hot Chili Peppers just announced a 2022 stadium tour – via a ‘fake news’ video on YouTube.

Frontman Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea appeared as their news anchor alter-egos ‘Johnson Hammerswaddle’ and ‘Todd the Squirrel’, with drummer Chad Smith as weatherman ‘Randy Raindrops’.

The crew brought in guitarist John Frusciante – as himself – to announce that RHCP would launch a world stadium tour starting in June 2022.

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 stadium tour plans with wacky news broadcast https://t.co/mzKJTtBcBR — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 24, 2021

The announcement lines up with the 30th anniversary of the Blood Sugar Sex Magick album. The tour will be their first since Frusciante re-joined the band.

What do you expect from the tour? Will they play all of Blood Sugar Sex Magick to celebrate the anniversary and Frusciante’s return?