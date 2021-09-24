Dave Grohl calls ‘Nevermind’ the ‘Greatest Accomplishment’ of his Life

Thirty years after he and his Nirvana bandmates released it, Dave Grohl says he considers “Nevermind” to be “the greatest accomplishment of my life.”

But it hasn’t always been that way. Grohl says he had no idea how influential the album would be when he, Kurt Cobain, and Krist Novoselic were recording it. “When I think of that record, I just think of memories of making that record,” he says. “So I have a different relationship with it than most people.”

What’s more is creating a classic didn’t take as long as one might think, Grohl adds. “We never did more than maybe three or four takes of a song ’cause we’d rehearsed so much, but we just wanted it to sound good, you know,” he says. “We didn’t think we were going to be this huge band; we were just like, ‘OK, let’s make an album that sounds really good.'”

Dave Grohl on Nevermind: "It's one of the greatest accomplishments of my entire life" – Radio X #FooFighters https://t.co/IHKLs7b0Q4 pic.twitter.com/gicNVxwLGg — Foo Fighters News (@foofightersnews) September 24, 2021

Where were you the first time you heard “Smells Like Teen Spirit?”