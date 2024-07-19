Kim Gordon Shakes Off Taylor Swift, Embraces Billie

Shutterstock

Kim Gordon Is Not a Swiftie

These days, celebrities are lining up to declare their devotion to Taylor Swift, but Kim Gordon marches to the beat of a different drum.

Not a Fan of Taylor Swift

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Sonic Youth bassist was asked about her “most controversial pop culture opinion.” Gordon’s response was candid and unexpected: “I don’t know if it’s controversial, but I’m not really a fan of Taylor Swift. I couldn’t tell you what her music sounded like, actually. When it comes to pop icons, I would choose Billie Eilish.”

Read the full Guardian interview.

New Solo Endeavors

Kim Gordon, renowned for her influential role in Sonic Youth, released her solo album The Collective earlier this year. The album showcases her distinct sound and artistic evolution. Fans can look forward to experiencing her new material live as she embarks on a U.S. tour this August.

Potential Backlash from Swifties?

Gordon’s remarks might spark a backlash from Taylor Swift’s dedicated fanbase, affectionately known as the ‘Swifties.’ Whether this will impact her upcoming tour remains to be seen. On the flip side, it raises an intriguing question: Has Taylor Swift ever listened to a Sonic Youth song?

Background on Kim Gordon

Kim Gordon is a trailblazer in the alternative rock scene. As a founding member of Sonic Youth, she played a pivotal role in shaping the band’s experimental sound and influencing countless artists across genres. Beyond her music career, Gordon is also an accomplished visual artist and writer.

Song Suggestion

“Kool Thing” – Sonic Youth: A classic track that encapsulates the band’s innovative approach and Gordon’s iconic vocals.

