Karate Returns: First Album in 20 Years

Karate Strikes Back: First Album in 20 Years and New Songs Unveiled
Make It Fit Follows Boston Jazz-Rock Band’s 2004 Full-Length Pockets
After a two-decade hiatus, Karate has announced their much-anticipated return with a new album. Titled Make It Fit, the album is set for release on October 18 through Numero Group, marking their first full-length project since 2004’s Pockets. The Boston-based jazz-rock band has also shared two new tracks, “Defendants” and “Silence, Sound,” providing a taste of what’s to come. Listen to these tracks below.
Rekindled Creativity
All ten songs on Make It Fit were mixed by long-time collaborator Andy Hong. Following their reunion in 2022, which coincided with a series of reissues by Numero Group, Karate felt the creative spark reignite. The band noted they “had more to say” and embarked on the journey to craft new music, culminating in this latest album.
Hitting the Road Again
In celebration of Make It Fit, Karate will embark on a tour, playing a mix of new tracks and classics from their back catalog. The tour includes a notable appearance at the inaugural Best Friends Forever Festival in Las Vegas, where they will share the stage with Sunny Day Real Estate, Bright Eyes, and the Dismemberment Plan. The festival is organized by Salt Lake City’s S&S Presents, creators of Kilby Block Party. Learn more about the festival and purchase tickets here.
For fans eager to catch them live, the complete list of tour dates is provided below.
Make It Fit Tracklist
- Defendants
- Bleach the Scene
- Cannibals
- Liminal
- Rattle the Pipes
- Fall to Grace
- Around the Dial
- People Ain’t Folk
- Three Dollar Bill
- Silence, Sound
Tour Dates
- 08-18 São Paulo, Brazil – Cine Joia
- 10-12 Las Vegas, NV – Best Friends Forever
- 12-11 Reykjanesbær, Iceland – Hljómahöll
- 12-13 Kortrijk, Belgium – Wilde Westen
- 12-14 Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
- 12-16 Bristol, England – The Fleece
- 12-17 Nottingham, England – The Rescue Rooms
- 12-18 Glasgow, Scotland – King Tut’s
- 12-19 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club
- 12-20 London, England – The Garage
With their reunion and new material, Karate is poised to reintroduce their unique blend of jazz and rock to a new generation of listeners. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience their dynamic sound live and dive into the latest chapter of their storied career.
