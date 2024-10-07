Kim Deal Drops New Track “A Good Time Pushed”

Shutterstock

Kim Deal Shares New Track “A Good Time Pushed” from Upcoming Solo Album Nobody Loves You More

Kim Deal’s New Solo Track and Album Announcement

Kim Deal, the iconic voice and bassist behind the Breeders and former Pixies member, has unveiled a new song, “A Good Time Pushed”, from her highly anticipated debut solo album Nobody Loves You More. The track, infused with Deal’s signature blend of raw energy and melancholic melody, features the talents of her Breeders bandmates—drummer Jim Macpherson and guitarist Kelley Deal—reuniting to help craft this latest chapter in Kim’s musical journey.

The engineering credits are made poignant with the involvement of the late Steve Albini, a legendary figure who had long collaborated with Deal and the Breeders. Albini’s recent passing has left a notable mark on the music community, as highlighted in this tribute. Watch the music video for “A Good Time Pushed” below.

Visual Release and Album Details

Accompanying the release is a minimalist visualizer from director Mark Satterthwaite, adding to the track’s introspective feel. The album is slated for release on November 23 via 4AD, marking a significant milestone for Deal, who’s been a cornerstone of alternative rock for decades.

Transition from Pixies to Solo Work

After parting ways with the Pixies in 2013, Deal refocused her efforts on the Breeders, releasing All Nerve in 2018 to critical acclaim. But her solo endeavor, announced in August, signals a new creative phase. The announcement came with the debut of “Crystal Breath”, a haunting track paired with a surreal, Alex Da Corte-directed video. Earlier this year, she also released “Coast”, offering listeners a taste of what’s to come from the upcoming record.

A New Chapter for Fans of Kim Deal

Fans of Deal’s previous work with both Pixies and the Breeders will likely find comfort in the familiar—her signature lo-fi aesthetic and emotionally charged lyrics—while discovering a more introspective and stripped-back sound that marks her first official solo outing.

What to Expect from Nobody Loves You More

With Nobody Loves You More, Kim Deal continues to assert her influence as a pioneering figure in indie rock, blending the past with fresh innovation. Expect an album full of intricate guitar work, layered vocals, and that inimitable Deal attitude.

Nobody Loves You More Tracklist

Nobody Loves You More Coast Crystal Breath Are You Mine? Disobediance Wish I Was Big Ben Beat Bats in the Afternoon Sky Summerland Come Running A Good Time Pushed

For a taste of what’s coming, don’t miss “A Good Time Pushed”—a sharp, reflective track that promises to be a standout in her discography.

