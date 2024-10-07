Vampire Weekend Salutes Billy Joel at MSG

Shutterstock

Vampire Weekend Serenades MSG with Billy Joel’s “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant”

Vampire Weekend’s recent performance at Madison Square Garden came with a special New York twist: a cover of Billy Joel’s classic “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant”. As part of their ongoing tour for Only God Was Above Us, the outfit added some hometown flair by tipping their hats to the Piano Man, transforming the venue into an intimate musical dining experience.

When Indie Rock Meets Billy Joel: Vampire Weekend’s MSG Surprise

On the first night of their two-show run (October 5), the band’s setlist offered more than just their genre-blending hits. After openers Mark Ronson and Billy Joel tribute band Turnstiles warmed up the crowd, Vampire Weekend took things a step further, playing Joel’s nostalgic epic from his The Stranger album. The performance wasn’t just a sonic tribute—Vampire Weekend brought the scene to life onstage, complete with a couple being served dinner during the song. Adding to the surprise, the male diner was none other than Despot, the rapper and former co-host of Ezra Koenig’s Time Crisis.

Honoring a New York Legend

For longtime Joel fans, this was a nostalgic nod to the artist who holds a special place in the history of Madison Square Garden. Joel had a decade-long concert residency at the iconic venue, from 2014 to 2024, ending with a monumental 150th performance on July 25, 2024. His connection to MSG stretches back to 1978, when he first played the arena—giving Vampire Weekend’s tribute an extra layer of significance for New York natives.

Blending Genres and Generations

Vampire Weekend’s playful cover is one more chapter in the ongoing love affair between the band and their city. For fans of both Vampire Weekend and Billy Joel, the MSG show was a masterful blend of eras and genres, all under the lights of a venue that has witnessed so many of New York’s musical legends.

Looking Ahead

For a unique mix of indie rock and New York soul, keep an eye out for Vampire Weekend’s remaining tour dates. And if you haven’t yet, check out “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant”, a nostalgic trip through Joel’s lyrical storytelling, reimagined by one of indie rock’s finest.

