“Weird Al” Yankovic’s Huge 2025 Tour Announced

“Weird Al” Yankovic Goes Bigger & Weirder with 2025 Tour
The king of musical parody, “Weird Al” Yankovic, is gearing up for a massive 2025 U.S. tour, bringing his signature humor and inventive spoofs to stages across the country. Kicking off in Las Vegas in June, Yankovic’s Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour will stretch into September, with a stop in West Valley, Utah, on June 23 at the Maverik Center.
Puddles Pity Party Joins the Fun
Joining Yankovic on this unique adventure is none other than Puddles Pity Party, the 6’8” sad clown with a golden voice. “This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” Yankovic shared in a press release. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies, as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans—but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”
Iconic Parodies and Classic Medleys
The tour will feature Yankovic’s most beloved tracks, with fans expecting to hear classics like “Amish Paradise,” “White & Nerdy,” and his polka medleys, all with enhanced production and a full stage ensemble.
A Decade of Mandatory Fun
Yankovic recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his last full-length album, Mandatory Fun (2014), which became the first comedy album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. To mark the occasion, he surprised fans with a new single titled “Polkamania,” keeping his knack for accordion-driven satire alive. Watch the music video below.
An Epic Setlist for Every Fan
With a 40-year career that spans countless parodies and hilarious original tracks, Yankovic promises a setlist packed with fan favorites and surprises. “There’s going to be something for everybody, whether you’ve been with me since the beginning or you’re just discovering me now,” he added.
Tour Dates and Major Venues
The 2025 dates include major venues, from Madison Square Garden in New York to Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, giving fans nationwide a chance to catch the five-time Grammy winner live. Whether you’re ready for some lighthearted fun or nostalgic parodies, this tour promises an evening that’s twice as big, twice as weird, and twice as unforgettable.
Tour Dates:
- 06-13 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre
- 06-14 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre
- 06-18 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre
- 06-20 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre
- 06-21 Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre
- 06-23 West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
- 06-24 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater
- 06-26 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
- 06-27 Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center
- 06-28 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater
- 06-29 Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
- 07-01 Traverse City, MI – National Cherry Festival
- 07-02 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- 07-03 Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater … (and more through September 20th in Nashville)
Fans can expect tickets to go fast, so dust off your Hawaiian shirts and grab your seat for a night of laughter, nostalgia, and downright weirdness. Learn more about the tour on Weird Al’s official site.