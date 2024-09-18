Jane’s Addiction Drops “True Love” After Tour Canceled

Shutterstock

Jane’s Addiction Shares New Track “True Love” Days After Tour Abruptly Canceled

Rock veterans Jane’s Addiction are in the headlines again, but not for the reasons fans might have hoped. Just days after frontman Perry Farrell allegedly attacked longtime guitarist Dave Navarro during a concert, the band has released a brand new song titled “True Love.”

Jane’s Fallout: A Hiatus and Concerns

On Monday, September 16, the iconic alternative rock band announced they would “take some time away as a group.” The sudden hiatus follows a chaotic onstage incident between Farrell and Navarro, which led to the abrupt cancellation of their ongoing reunion tour. The band cited concerns over Farrell’s “continuing pattern of behavior” and mental health struggles as the reason for stepping back. In a joint statement, Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery explained, “Our concern for [Perry’s] personal health and safety, as well as our own, has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.” The cancellations include their show in Salt Lake City.

The Silver Lining: “True Love” Emerges

Despite the turmoil, Jane’s Addiction surprised fans by dropping “True Love,” their second new track since reuniting the classic lineup. This follows the July release of “Imminent Redemption,” which had come amid an otherwise promising tour that now seems cut short.

“True Love” captures the raw, unmistakable energy that helped define Jane’s Addiction’s sound in the ’90s, combining Farrell’s distinct, plaintive vocals with Navarro’s searing guitar riffs. While the future of the band remains uncertain, this release serves as a brief yet powerful reminder of what the band can still bring to the table musically—even as their internal dynamics spiral.

A Turbulent Legacy

Jane’s Addiction has always been a band known for pushing boundaries—both musically and personally. Their fusion of hard rock, punk, and psychedelia redefined the alt-rock landscape in the late ’80s and early ’90s, thanks to genre-defining albums like Nothing’s Shocking and Ritual de lo Habitual. However, internal conflicts and Farrell’s well-documented struggles have often complicated the band’s trajectory.

While fans may find solace in new music like “True Love,” many are left wondering what the future holds for the band that has so often flirted with self-destruction.

Listen to “True Love” below.

