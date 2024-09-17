Talking Heads’ 77 Reissue Brings Acoustic “Psycho Killer”

Shutterstock

Talking Heads Revisit Their Roots with Talking Heads: 77 Reissue, Drop Acoustic “Psycho Killer” Featuring Arthur Russell

The Talking Heads are turning back the clock. On November 8, the band will reissue their groundbreaking debut album, Talking Heads: 77, with a treasure trove of previously unreleased material. The deluxe edition not only features a remastered version of the iconic LP, but also a live recording from the legendary CBGB and 12 rarities that dive deeper into the band’s early sound.

One of the standout gems from the release is an acoustic rendition of “Psycho Killer” featuring avant-garde cellist and singer-songwriter Arthur Russell. “We knew Arthur from the downtown world,” David Byrne shared, reflecting on the collaboration. “I had a special attachment to this version.” This stripped-back take on the Talking Heads’ most famous track showcases a haunting intimacy, with Russell’s contributions adding a fresh layer of texture to the already unsettling song.

A 4xLP Journey into the Heads’ Early Days

The Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition) isn’t just a remaster—it’s a deep dive into the band’s formative years. Alongside the reworked original album, the collection offers a live recording of a 1977 CBGB show, capturing the raw energy of the band in its element. Tracks like “Love Goes to a Building on Fire” and “Take Me to the River” bristle with the urgency of New York’s underground scene at the time.

For fans, the box set is a feast of rarities. Two alternate versions of “Psycho Killer” make an appearance: the acoustic one with Russell and another previously unreleased take. Other gems include “Pulled Up (Alternate Pop Version)” and early takes of future classics like “Uh-Oh, Love Comes to Town.”

The box set also includes an 80-page hardcover book, packed with never-before-seen photos, fliers from the band’s earliest gigs, original artwork, and personal liner notes from the band members, alongside engineer Ed Stasium’s insights into the recording process.

Tracklist Highlights

The remastered album includes essentials like “New Feeling” and “Don’t Worry About the Government,” while the rarities disc explores deeper cuts and alternate versions. The CBGB live album, exclusive to the vinyl edition, is a reminder of the band’s unpolished brilliance in the gritty New York punk scene.

Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition) (2024 Remaster):

Uh-Oh, Love Comes to Town (2024 Remaster)

New Feeling (2024 Remaster)

Tentative Decisions (2024 Remaster)

Happy Day (2024 Remaster)

Who Is It? (2024 Remaster)

No Compassion (2024 Remaster)

The Book I Read (2024 Remaster)

Don’t Worry About the Government (2024 Remaster)

First Week/Last Week…Carefree (2024 Remaster)

Psycho Killer (2024 Remaster)

Pulled Up (2024 Remaster)

Rarities & Demos:

Sugar on My Tongue (2024 Remaster)

I Want to Live (2024 Remaster)

Love Goes to a Building on Fire (2024 Remaster)

I Wish You Wouldn’t Say That (2024 Remaster)

Psycho Killer (Acoustic Version) (2024 Remaster) [ft. Arthur Russell]

Uh-Oh, Love Comes to Town (Alternate Pop Version) (2024 Remaster)

New Feeling (Alternate Pop Version) (2024 Remaster)

Pulled Up (Alternate Pop Version) (2024 Remaster)

Stay Hungry (1977 Version) (2024 Remaster)

First Week/Last Week…Carefree (Acoustic Version) (2024 Remaster)

I Feel It in My Heart (2024 Remaster)

Psycho Killer (Alternate Version) (2024 Remaster)

Live at CBGB (New York, NY, 10/10/1977):

Love Goes to a Building on Fire (2024 Remaster)

Uh-Oh, Love Comes to Town (2024 Remaster)

Don’t Worry About the Government (2024 Remaster)

Take Me to the River (2024 Remaster)

The Book I Read (2024 Remaster)

New Feeling (2024 Remaster)

A Clean Break (Let’s Work) (2024 Remaster)

No Compassion (2024 Remaster)

Thank You for Sending Me an Angel (2024 Remaster)

Who Is It? (2024 Remaster)

Pulled Up (2024 Remaster)

Psycho Killer (2024 Remaster)

Stay Hungry (2024 Remaster)

For those looking to revisit the anxious energy and innovation that the Talking Heads brought to their debut, this reissue offers a rich experience. And for those curious about the unique chemistry between the band and Arthur Russell, the newly released acoustic version of “Psycho Killer” is a must-listen.

Listen to the acoustic “Psycho Killer” now, and get ready for a November full of post-punk nostalgia.

