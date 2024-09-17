Mark Hoppus Set to Release Memoir in 2025

Shutterstock

Mark Hoppus, co-founder and bassist of pop-punk giants Blink-182, has announced Fahrenheit-182, his upcoming memoir, set for release on April 8, 2025. Co-written with Sellout author Dan Ozzi, the book promises a deep dive into Hoppus’ personal journey, blending humor with heartfelt reflections on his life, career, and recent health battle.

Blink-182 Humor and Heartfelt Reflections

In true Blink-182 fashion, Hoppus revealed the book with a tongue-in-cheek, infomercial-style video. True to his witty and candid style, Hoppus teases fans with promises of stories about skateboarding, ’90s music, band breakups, and his fight against cancer, which he underwent treatment for in 2021.

“This is a story of what happens when an angst-ridden kid who grew up in the desert experiences his parents’ bitter divorce, moves around the country, switches identities from dork to goth to skate punk, and eventually meets his best friend who just so happens to be his musical soulmate,” reads the memoir’s official description. The book also addresses his lifelong battle with anxiety, threading these personal challenges with his triumph over cancer.

Hoppus Joins Fellow Bandmates in the Literary World

Hoppus joins fellow bandmates in the literary realm—drummer Travis Barker penned his own memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, back in 2016, while guitarist Tom DeLonge ventured into sci-fi with Trinity earlier this year.

For Ozzi, Fahrenheit-182 marks another high-profile collaboration. He previously co-wrote Tranny, the memoir of Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace, offering him a strong foundation for working with artists and shaping their stories.

Blink-182’s Recent Reunion and Album Expansion

This announcement comes hot on the heels of Blink-182’s reunion and the expanded edition of their 2023 album One More Time…, which features the band’s classic lineup.

A Must-Read Memoir for Fans and Beyond

With the release of Fahrenheit-182, Blink-182 fans and readers alike can expect a memoir that’s both as irreverent and deeply honest as Hoppus himself—a must-read for those who’ve followed his decades-long career or simply anyone navigating life’s twists and turns with a sense of humor.

Fahrenheit-182 will hit shelves via Dey Street Books in April 2025. Pre-order the release below:

