Jack White Releases Video for “That’s How I’m Feeling”

Shutterstock

Jack White Drops New Visual for “That’s How I’m Feeling”—A Raw, Behind-the-Scenes Look

Jack White has just released a gritty new video for No Name standout, “That’s How I’m Feeling.” The lo-fi clip, drenched in the energy of his ongoing small club tour, is an ode to raw rock ‘n’ roll. The video stitches together grainy backstage moments, electrifying close-ups of White mid-performance, and candid crowd shots that transport viewers straight into the sweaty pulse of these packed venues. Watch the video below.

No Name and Its Impact

No Name, White’s sixth solo album, takes listeners back to the unfiltered blues-punk sound that first put him on the map. Known for his innovative release strategies, White initially slipped copies of the record into random orders from his label, Third Man Records, creating a wave of surprise and intrigue before its official release in July.

A Return to Roots

This project follows his 2022 album Entering Heaven Alive, but while that record leaned more into folk and acoustic sensibilities, No Name feels like a return to his dirtier, distortion-heavy roots. Fans still have a few more chances to catch him on this tour as he wraps up his U.K. dates, showcasing new material and old favorites in the kind of intimate setting that makes this era of White’s career so captivating.

The Energy of “That’s How I’m Feeling”

For those craving a shot of classic Jack White energy, “That’s How I’m Feeling” is a perfect glimpse into his current creative phase. Whether it’s a scorching guitar riff or a fleeting mouse cameo, this video encapsulates the wild, unpredictable spirit that has always defined White’s artistry.

More rock news