Franz Ferdinand Return with The Human Fear After Seven-Year Hiatus

The wait is over—Franz Ferdinand are back. The Scottish indie rockers will release their first album in seven years, The Human Fear, on January 10, 2025. Leading the charge is the electrifying new single “Audacious”, complete with a vivid music video directed by longtime collaborator Andy Knowles. The band, known for their sharp hooks and swaggering beats, has once again teamed up with producer Mark Ralph, who previously shaped their 2013 release Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action. Listen below.

A New Chapter for Franz Ferdinand

The Human Fear marks a new chapter for Franz Ferdinand. It’s the first album to feature drummer Audrey Tait and guitarist Dino Bardot, who joined the band following the departures of founding members Paul Thomson and Nick McCarthy. Songwriter Julian Corrie (aka Miaoux Miaoux) has also become a key part of the band’s evolving sound, co-writing alongside frontman Alex Kapranos and bassist Bob Hardy.

Crafted in Scotland, Released Worldwide

The new record was crafted at AYR Studios in Scotland, and will be released via longtime label Domino. Fans can expect the band’s signature blend of dance-rock energy, though early hints suggest a darker thematic undercurrent running through the lyrics. The tour to support The Human Fear kicks off across Europe in early 2025.

Tracklist for The Human Fear:

Audacious Everyday Dreamer The Doctor Hooked Build It Up Night Or Day Tell Me I Should Stay Cats Black Eyelashes Bar Lonely The Birds

A Glimpse of Reinvention

With the tantalizing preview of “Audacious,” Franz Ferdinand seem poised to reinvent themselves yet again—pushing boundaries while staying true to the razor-sharp pop instincts that made them international stars.

For fans of You Could Have It So Much Better and Always Ascending, this new era promises fresh sonic landscapes without sacrificing the catchy, post-punk grooves that have always made them stand out. Find more new alternative music.

