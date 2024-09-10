Refused Announce 2025 Farewell Tour with Quicksand

Talmage

Refused Bid Farewell with 2025 North American Tour, The Shape of Punk to Come Reissue Featuring Fucked Up, Idles, and More

Legendary Swedish post-hardcore band Refused have announced their farewell tour of North America, scheduled for March and April 2025. The tour, dubbed the “Refused Are F**king Dead” tour, will be supported by alt-rock icons Quicksand, marking the end of an era for one of punk’s most influential acts. With key stops including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Salt Lake City, this will be fans’ final chance to experience Refused’s explosive live shows before the band takes its final bow.

The Final Bow: U.S. Tour with Quicksand

Refused’s 2025 North American farewell tour kicks off 3/21 in Brooklyn, NY, and will hit major cities like Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Salt Lake City, where they’ll perform at the Union Event Center on 4/2. The band will conclude the tour on 4/8 in Portland, OR. Refused have promised that their last stand will be as dynamic and intense as ever, with Quicksand joining the bill to make each night an unforgettable event.

Reissue of The Shape of Punk to Come: A Legacy Revamped

In addition to the tour, Refused will celebrate 25 years of their groundbreaking 1998 album The Shape of Punk to Come with a deluxe reissue. This re-release will feature previously unreleased demos and alternate takes, spread across a 3xLP set. A companion album titled The Shape of Punk to Come Obliterated will feature covers from some of today’s most intense and innovative artists, including Fucked Up, Idles, Touché Amoré, and Zulu.

From Idles’ remix of “New Noise” to Zulu’s fiery rendition of “Protest Song ’68,” the covers album pays tribute to Refused’s immense impact on punk, post-hardcore, and beyond. Refused’s genre-defying sound paved the way for countless bands, and this tribute solidifies their influence across generations.

Dennis Lyxzén’s Health and Recovery

The band’s farewell tour comes after a major health scare for frontman Dennis Lyxzén, who suffered a heart attack in June 2024. The incident forced Refused to cancel what was supposed to be their final Swedish festival performance. However, Lyxzén’s recovery has been swift. Drummer David Sandström reassured fans, stating, “Dennis is one of the healthiest guys I know, and he’s bounced back incredibly well. We’re ready to give it all one last time.”

The Shape of Punk to Come Obliterated: Tracklist

Gel : “Worms of the Senses / Faculties of the Skull”

: “Worms of the Senses / Faculties of the Skull” Quicksand : “The Liberation Frequency”

: “The Liberation Frequency” Brutus : “The Deadly Rhythm”

: “The Deadly Rhythm” Snapcase : “Summer Holidays vs. Punkroutine”

: “Summer Holidays vs. Punkroutine” Idles : “New Noise (Remix)”

: “New Noise (Remix)” Ho99o9 : “New Noise”

: “New Noise” Fucked Up : “Refused Party Program”

: “Refused Party Program” Zulu : “Protest Song ’68”

: “Protest Song ’68” Cold Cave : “Refused Are F**king Dead”

: “Refused Are F**king Dead” Igorr : “The Shape of Punk to Come”

: “The Shape of Punk to Come” Cult of Luna : “Tannhäuser / Derive”

: “Tannhäuser / Derive” Touché Amoré: “The Apollo Programme Was a Hoax”

Refused Are F**king Dead Farewell Tour Dates

3/21 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

3/23 Toronto, ON – History

3/25 Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

3/27 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

3/28 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

3/29 Del Mar, CA – The Sound

3/30 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre

4/1 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

4/2 Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

4/4 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

4/5 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

4/7 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

4/8 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

with Quicksand

Refused’s final tour and reissue are a perfect sendoff for a band that redefined the boundaries of punk rock. If The Shape of Punk to Come was prophetic in its title, this farewell is a reminder of the sonic revolution they sparked—and how it continues to echo today. Fans won’t want to miss the Salt Lake City show and other dates as the band performs for the last time. Relive a Refused classic:

